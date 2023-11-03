News you can trust since 1891
Wilko set to reopen in Luton next month - creating 80 jobs

The store will be open next month
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 10:22 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 10:40 GMT
Wilko has confirmed that it will reopen its store in Luton before Christmas.

The shop in The Mall is one of five concept stores owned by The Range which will open next month. This news comes after the home and garden chain fell into administration earlier this year and closed all its UK locations.

The Mall’s store will open its doors on December 8 and is recruiting up to 80 jobs. Wilko says it is prioritising interviews for former employees. Those interested in roles can apply via the jobs page here.

Signage outside a branch of the British high-street retail chain "Wilko". Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty ImagesSignage outside a branch of the British high-street retail chain "Wilko". Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Signage outside a branch of the British high-street retail chain "Wilko". Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

CEO of CDS Superstores, trading as Wilko and The Range, Alex Simpkin said: “It’s clear that there’s a huge love for wilko and we’re proud to confirm we’ll be re-introducing the brand to Luton.

“We’re also glad to be bringing employment opportunities and for helping local families and communities have easy access to all the everyday home and garden items they need once again.”

