Wilko stores in Luton and Dunstable will NOT close despite company's struggles

Wilko stores in Luton and Dunstable will not close after the hardware chain revealed a list of the shops that will shut for good.

Administrators for Wilko have entered into an agreement today (September 6) to provide B&M with the option to acquire up to 51 properties after the administration trading period ends at those sites. The agreement includes shops in The Mall and Ashton Square.

There are already three B&M locations across the towns – Gipsy Lane, Luton Road and Wingate Road.

In a statement from the joint administrator, they have confirmed the remaining 52 stores do not form part of any ongoing interest in the Wilko store portfolio.

The closures will mean 1,016 staff redundancies, with a further 299 redundancies at the two distribution centres in Worksop and Newport.