Wilson’s Street Food and Deli - A culinary journey

Dunstable Family, Independent and Market businesses by Cllr Peter Hollick, Past Mayor

Wilson’s Street Food was established in 2018. It is a small family run business led by Steve. He is a classically trained, professional chef, with many years experience.

Steve explains his ethos: "The business started with a simple, yet ambitious goal, to provide restaurant quality food at street food prices.”

Steve’s passion for cooking and his dedication to using locally sourced ingredients, have been the driving forces behind Wilson’s Street Food success.

Wilson’s Street Food Street Food Heroes

The journey to Dunstable was inspired by the town’s vibrant community and its growing appreciation for diverse culinary experiences. Recognising an opportunity to bring something unique to the local food scene, Steve decided to join the array of local traders at the Street Food Heroes market, bringing his food truck to the first event in 2023.

“The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive with locals and visitors alike enjoying our delicious, freshly prepared meals.”

Behind the scenes, Steve’s family plays a crucial role in the business. His wife, Claire, manages the administrative tasks and ensures smooth operation. Their daughter, Amy, and long standing employee, Heidi, help out at busy weekends and special events. Their combined efforts create a warm, family-friendly, atmosphere.

Steve sees the business becoming a staple in Dunstable’s culinary landscape, attending Street Food’s Heroes on a regular basis as well as catering for private and corporate clients in the area. With a strong foundation and a loyal customer base, the future looks bright for Wilson’s Street Food in Dunstable.