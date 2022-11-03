For travellers eager to soak up some winter sun, twice weekly flights to Sharm El Sheikh launched on October 31, a coastal resort known for its crystal-clear waters and idyllic year-round temperatures. Flights to the Estonian capital of Tallinn and sunny beach resort of Hurghada take off today. With the launch of these new routes, Wizz Air now offers over 65 routes from London Luton, where it is the largest operator.

Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are very excited to announce the addition of seven new routes from our bases at London Luton and Gatwick Airport. These new markets offer our UK customers a selection of unique winter sun getaways and city breaks, as we look beyond the typical European leisure destinations. We are confident that Wizz Air offers the best price on these routes, making it more accessible than ever for our customers to explore new and exciting destinations. We remain committed to diversifying our operations at Luton and Gatwick Airport, driven by high demand from our customers, as we continue to stimulate new markets and boost connectivity. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our young, efficient, and sustainable aircraft.”