Wizz Air routes from Luton to Poland are reopening

Wizz Air has restarted its route from London Luton to Rzeszów in Poland.

The cultural centre of South-Eastern Poland, Rzeszów offers visitors the chance to see one of the most charming Old Town Squares in Poland, and explore historical landmarks, whilst being centrally located to explore the rest of the South East region, which is home to stunning natural scenery and national parks.

Passengers can book tickets with the airline’s travel insurance package which includes Covid-19 cover and WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “The combination of its cultural heritage, convenient location, and the stunning landscapes outside of the city, make Rzeszów the perfect destination for travellers looking for an action-packed holiday. We’re excited to be restarting our flights to the city, and welcoming back customers to experience our exceptional service onboard our new, green Airbus aircraft.”