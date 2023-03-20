A young entrepreneur from Tebworth experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when he visited Sir Richard Branson on his private island Necker after co-leading the creation of a business award.

Timothy Highnam 23, joined seven winners of the ‘Maverick Next Impact Award’ to join Sir Richard for an exclusive Q&A and dinner with the British billionaire who spoke of his entrepreneurial journey and the legacy he hopes to leave behind.

The visit was organised in association with the Maverick1000 network, an exclusive group whose contributors include Virgin founder Sir Richard Spanx founder Sara Blakely, and skateboarder Tony Hawk.

Timothy Highnam pictured with Richard Branson on Necker Island

The Award is presented to the world's most promising young impact-driven entrepreneurs. Timothy said: “I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for having been invited to meet Sir Richard and learn so much from such incredible human beings.

"I was never told no, about anything. Instead, I was always told to try and see if it could work. I understand now why his nickname is Mr Yes."

Timothy, a digital marketing growth specialist, sold his successful company Fission Advertising in January to Ellins who encouraged him to use his marketing and business strategy prowess to help bring the ‘Maverick Next Impact Award’ to life.