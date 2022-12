Zero food hygiene rating for Luton restaurant which needs 'urgent improvement'

A Luton restaurant has been handed a zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Lucky House, on Leagrave Road, was given the minimum score after assessment on November 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Advertisement

The inspection found major improvements were needed on hygienic food handling and urgent improvement were needed on cleanliness and food management.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) signage (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)