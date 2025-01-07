2025 marks two decades for Police Ethics Advisor Montell Neufville driving Police Reform and Accountability

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Montell Neufville, one of Britain’s best known police ethics advisors and scrutiny panel chairs, marks 20 years of dedicated service in improving policing practices and community relations having first began as a trainer in 2005.

This year 2025 marks 20 years where his innovative approaches and unwavering commitment have earned him an unenviable reputation amongst many within policing, at the same time receiving numerous policing awards for positively influencing law enforcement.

Long term involvement

Mr Neufville has been involved in the recruitment of over 150 police officers including chief constables, delivered training sessions to more than 2,000 officers over the two decades as well as hundreds of workshop on stop and search, community policing and use of force to young people and community members, recruited many people into police governance and supported the professional standards department with advice and guidance.

Chiefs Commendation

As the former chair of Bedfordshire's community scrutiny panel and current chair of the JPS scrutiny panel which covers the armed police, roads police and dogs units across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire police, Mr Neufville has spearheaded numerous initiatives that have become UK best practices.

Bringing about change within policing is challenging

Montell Neufville said; “Bringing about change in policing is a challenging, often slow task. One person cannot do this on their own. First you have to have knowledge of how policing works, then you have to have policy knowledge and third you have to have the right contacts at different rank levels. Change in policing requires determination, being stubborn, relentless, persistent and persuasive.

National Impact and recognition

Montell Neufville's recognition

Mr Neufville's expertise has been recognised nationally, with his advice and guidance endorsed by the College of Policing and adopted by forces across the country. His commitment to fair and effective policing continues to shape policies and practices, ensuring a more just and equitable law enforcement system for all.

Achievements:

Over the twenty year period Montell has implemented several innovative best practices in his role as a police ethics advisor and scrutiny panel chair. This includes;

Helping his local police force in achieving the highest percentage of reasonable grounds for police use of stop and search powers.

Introduced a traffic light system for grading officer performance during stop and search encounters. This system uses red, amber, and green ratings to assess both the legal and policy requirements and the manner and tone of officers interacting with the public. This led to Bedfordshire being rated the best in the country at using reasonable grounds.

Provided advice for the IOPC (independent Office of Police Conduct) learning reports for policing. His advice has featured heavily in their Stop and Search Learning report and their recently launched discrimination guidance issued in November 2024.

Created a system where "red" gradings in officer assessments are escalated to the Professional Standards Department for investigation, ensuring swift action on serious concerns.

Developed a Discrimination Assessment Framework used by police Professional Standards Departments to ensure equality and fairness in their decision making.Developed and Implemented the PLANTER framework for community scrutiny panels, which has been endorsed by the College of Policing.PLANTER stands for:

Proportionate

Length of time force is used

Actions warranting force

Necessary use of force

Type of force used

Ethical

Reasonable

Assembled a diverse pool of panel members, representing various demographics and experiencesUnder Mr Neufville's leadership, The Bedfordshire's scrutiny panel achieved a significant milestone by becoming widely recognised as the most successful community scrutiny panel in the country.

Thanks to officers and people within policing

Montell acknowledges it hasn’t all been one way. He added “ I have learned so much from so many people within policing at every rank level. What I teach people and the strategies I implement and advise is often from colleagues and friends who I have met along the way, some have now retired, some new but many are still in force doing every job from frontline to specialist and including senior officers. They have all contributed to my own learning and development so thank you to all of you”.

Innovation in practice

These innovative practices have contributed to Bedfordshire's scrutiny panel being recognised as one of the most successful in the country. He added. Something which might seem simple such as assembling the most diverse panel in the country took years to achieve as it meant changing long-standing police practices. The problems were;

1) The age limit was 18, I had to challenge this and managed to get the age limit reduced to 16 years.

2) There was a lack of diverse people involved as many didn’t want to give their emails to the police or receive emails from the police due to negative associations, in addition the police wanted to put through vetting any panel member who got involved. The solution here was to have an independent panel working in partnership with the police responsible for its own recruitment and engagement.

3) The police did the training, which meant they were not always keen to show what happens when some officers crossed the line. The solution here was to train people myself from an impartial objective viewpoint.

There is more to be done

Montell says "I always say there is more to be done, and sometimes things take a long while to see the benefits. For example addressing disproportionality in the use of police powers is critical and has been on the agenda for many years. It is important for police forces to explain or to change their behaviour and actions. Before the issues are addressed the following needs to be done on a consistent basis

1) The recording data from police forces should be at least 98% accurate – too often all of the police action data isn’t recorded leading to questions on its legitimacy

2) Data on stop and search as well as use of force should be displayed on police websites in a way the public an understand, compare trends and see any patterns

3) There should be explanations on the meaning of the data as well as actions the force is doing to ensure the powers are used in a way which is reasonable, fair and proportionate."

The challenge of getting forces to comply with this takes time

The work Montell has been doing within policing over the two decades highlights the positive impact made on both the communities he serves and the police forces and other policing bodies such as the IOPC he has worked with, emphasising his role in building trust, improving transparency, and enhancing police accountability.