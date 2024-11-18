3 year anniversary of Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen - 20,000 meals served

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 20,000 meals served to those in need, distributing Winter Kits to those sleeping on the street - volunteers meeting His Majesty the King, and the fantastic support of local businesses and Guru Nanak Gurdwara Luton.

It’s been quite an impactful 3 years for Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen, who celebrate their 3 year anniversary on Sunday, Nov 17th 2024.

The Mayor of Luton, High Sheriff of Bedfordshire joined the volunteers of Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen at their regular location and time - outside Luton Town Hall every Sunday 6pm, to serve the long queue of people eagerly awaiting a hot meal.

Volunteers at Luton Soup Kitchen say they are struggling to keep up with demand as the cost of living crisis continues.

Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen is handing out at least 120 hot meals every Sunday evening. Volunteer Gurch Randhawa said it is "scary" when the team are packing up, "because you realise we've run out of food, and people are still coming".

"It's a really good service", said one visitor. "I can't go without it at the moment - I'm struggling".

The Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen was set up by members of the congregation of the Guru Nanak Gurdwara to provide hot meals to those in need in Luton town centre.

Several local businesses such as Sainsburys (Harpenden), Gails Bakery (Harpenden), Wenzels (Harpenden), and Aldi (Luton) donate surplus food, whilst Thurlow Nunn Luton kindly loan a van to Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen every Sunday, with some employees joining the Sikh volunteers on Sundays.

Home cooked food is prepared at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara, which was opened by King Charles in 2022, and then taken to a stall outside the town hall.

Fellow volunteer, Mr Ashwinder Singh said at first, the team handed out 100 meals, “which took us about an hour” to distribute, but that “such is the demand now that we’re serving 120 meals, normally within half an hour”.

“It is sad really, because it shows how the demand has risen”, he added.

One of the people accepting food said she would “suffer” without the soup kitchen.

“I'm homeless and I'm hungry, and they really help. I come down as often as I can.“It's good that these people do that, very kind of them.”

Asked whether handing out food created dependency, Mr Randhawa said: “The temperature is probably at about 0C now and it's dark, and freezing cold, it's also very wet. If people are willing to come out in these kind of weather conditions, I don’t think we should judge people who clearly need food.”

Ms Jo Bains commented, “We are delighted to have also started providing Winter Kits today comprising a sleeping bag, hat, gloves, toothbrush, and wipes to those sleeping on the streets; as well as the weekly food parcel.

”Mr Randhawa concluded, “We are really proud to have served over 20,000 hot meals in the last 3 years – thanks to our amazing volunteers, and the support of local businesses, and financial donations, including a humbling donation from the King Charles Charitable Foundation.'