5 steps for a healthy New Year

By Carla Stephenson
Contributor
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 15:37 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 15:44 GMT
What's stopping you?

5 Steps to Start Your Year Off Healthy:

  1. Planning your days and week can be a successful way to manage your time so you can schedule exercise and meal planning.
  2. Sleep well. Getting a good night's sleep will aid you in fully functioning and being productive during the day.
  3. Plan your meals and prep them ahead of time. This simple step can help you avoid snacking on the wrong foods.
  4. Move! Try to get in as many steps as you can each day, whether that is walking, running, going to the gym, or attending a class. The more you move, the more positive endorphins you release, supporting better mental health.
  5. Taking multivitamins can aid a better-functioning mind and body, and I recommend Magnesium Glycinate, as it has many amazing benefits alongside a multivitamin.
  6. At Balance Fitt, we encourage our members to try a variety of exercises such as Body Sculpt, Pilates, Reformer Pilates & Pilates. Working out and maintaining a balanced diet will support a better, body, mind & soul. www.balancefitt.com
