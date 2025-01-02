5 steps for a healthy New Year
What's stopping you?
5 Steps to Start Your Year Off Healthy:
- Planning your days and week can be a successful way to manage your time so you can schedule exercise and meal planning.
- Sleep well. Getting a good night's sleep will aid you in fully functioning and being productive during the day.
- Plan your meals and prep them ahead of time. This simple step can help you avoid snacking on the wrong foods.
- Move! Try to get in as many steps as you can each day, whether that is walking, running, going to the gym, or attending a class. The more you move, the more positive endorphins you release, supporting better mental health.
- Taking multivitamins can aid a better-functioning mind and body, and I recommend Magnesium Glycinate, as it has many amazing benefits alongside a multivitamin.
At Balance Fitt, we encourage our members to try a variety of exercises such as Body Sculpt, Pilates, Reformer Pilates & Pilates. Working out and maintaining a balanced diet will support a better, body, mind & soul.