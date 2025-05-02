62-year-old Luton man completes his first ever London Marathon for charity World Animal Protection
Sixty-two-year-old Richard, from Luton, ran his very first marathon last week in support of global animal welfare charity, World Animal Protection. He finished the London Marathon in an impressive 3 hours and 23 minutes.
Richard said: “The marathon was great. It was tiring, but at the same time, thrilling. Running it in 3 hours and 23 minutes was fantastic. And it was great to be able to run it for such a worthwhile cause!”
Richard ran for World Animal Protection as the charity is close to his heart. He loves animals and has even rescued baby birds who fell from their nests.
The London Marathon took place Sunday 27th April 2025. You can still support Richard’s fundraising journey at: justgiving.com/page/richard-reid-1729442743727