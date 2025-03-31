6,800 Bedfordshire workers to get £1,400 boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

6,800 workers across Central Bedfordshire are in line for a £1,400-a-year pay boost from tomorrow (Tuesday, April 1) after the Labour Government brought in substantial rises.

The National Living Wage paid to over-21s is going up by 6.7% and the National Minimum Wage for 18 to 20-year-olds gets its biggest boost ever, rising by 16%.

For those working full time, that means an extra £100 a month in their pay packets.

Alex Mayer MP said: “I’m pleased 6,800 local people will benefit from this rise in the National Living Wage. It’s a welcome pay rise for thousands of workers who, in turn, will spend more in the real economy - boosting our high streets, and so boosting growth.”