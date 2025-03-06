84-year old Health Care Assistant at Friends of the Elderly won’t retire as she loves caring for residents too much

To mark this year’s International Women’s Day, at Little Bramingham Farm, the Luton-based residential care run by Charity, Friends of the Elderly, which is celebrating its 120th Anniversary this year, 84-year-old Health Care Assistant, Abi Lewis, has been sharing her love of caring and her caring career.

Jamaican born Abi, is a NVQ Level Two qualified Health Care Assistant who has worked in the Care Sector for 15 years - 10 of those working at Friends of the Elderly’s Little Bramingham Farm Residential Care Home in Luton.

Abi married her Husband, Charles in 1964 at Wilsden Church in London and the happy couple became parents to two daughters, Elaine and Charlie.

Talking about her career, Abi said: “I grew up in Jamacia but came to the United Kingdom when I was 21. For a year and a half, I worked at an engineering factory but decided to do a crash course in computer programming. I enrolled at The London College of Computing on Oxford Street and, after qualifying, an employment agency assigned me to a contract in The Netherlands.

“I worked in the company’s Computer Department as a Data Entry Clerk for nearly five years. It was tiring as I commuted back to England to see my Husband every Friday evening, then went back to The Netherlands on a Monday morning. I got to be friends with the KLM Airline crew though, as I saw them all the time.”

When Abi’s contract in The Netherlands came to an end, she took up a role with The Civil Aviation Authority in London where she worked for 25 years. “When it was time for me to retire, I realised I wasn’t ready to stop as I still had so much energy and so much to give,” continued Abi.

“I’ve always had a passion for caring for others and making a difference in peoples’ lives. So, at 65-years-old, I attended Stanmore College and gained my NVQ Level Two qualification so I could pursue my new chosen career in care.”

Abi and her family decided to move to Luton and once settled, she joined Friends of the Elderly in 2015. “I love working at Little Bramingham Farm, I can’t think of a better place to be every day. My role as a Health Care Assistant is so rewarding. Spending time with the residents, hearing about their life stories and sharing experiences is so worthwhile. Getting lovely smiles from the residents makes my day – every day.”

“Abi gets on extremely well with all the residents,” continued Emma Lawrance, the Registered Manager at Little Bramingham Farm. “With her infectious smile, Abi lights up a room when she enters and is exceptionally kind and caring.

“Abi often reminisces with the residents and tells them stories about her childhood and growing up in Jamacia. Like a lot of the residents, Abi is very well travelled, and they are often chatting about the favourite places they have visited or holidays they have had.”

“I was recently talking to the residents about my favourite holiday, and without a doubt, it was St. Martin. This Caribbean Island is a true tropical paradise. It is also home to the world’s oldest officially open border, with the French side - St. Martin -belonging to France, while the Dutch side - St. Maarten - is an autonomous part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. This kingdom consists of four countries: Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten, and the Netherlands.”

Funny anecdotes are also a talking point for Abi and the residents. “I was speaking to a resident about fashion and we got on to the subject of loose fitting garments,” continued Abi. “I had to tell her about my massive wardrobe malfunction.

“Once I was walking down Oxford Street in London wearing a petticoat which, admittedly, was slightly too big for me. I was enjoying my stroll, window shopping as you do and noticed that my petticoat had decided to work its way down and was keeping my ankles warm. I was so embarrassed that I just stepped out of it, scooped it and popped it my bag. To this day, I just hope nobody saw me.”

“Working at Little Bramingham Farm is like coming home every day,” continued Abi. “We are one big happy family which supports each other, regardless of our roles. I was asked the other day why I hadn’t retired and why I do what I do. The answer is simple really, I enjoy making a positive, uplifting difference to the residents’ days, and it’s not something I’m planning on stopping anytime soon – I love it too much.”