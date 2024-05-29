A call for volunteers to step up for nature during Volunteer’s Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Volunteers’ Week, which runs from the 3rd to the 9th of June, community and environment charity Groundwork East wants to thank everyone that gives their time to support the charity and is calling for more people to get outdoors and active to care for green spaces in and around Luton.

To mark Volunteers’ Week Groundwork East is hosting a thank you get together for volunteers who help care for the community garden at Memorial Park. The community garden is a hub of activity where volunteers help maintain the site while building their own horticulture and food growing skills. The get together is open to all and the Groundwork team will provide refreshments and be on hand to talk about opportunities to get involved as a volunteer at the garden as well as family activities taking place over the summer months.

In addition to celebrating volunteering at Memorial Park, Groundwork is also offering taster sessions to local businesses who fancy getting stuck in to some conservation volunteering along the River Lea. Supported by Affinity Water, the business volunteering sessions are free and will be an opportunity for colleagues to spend a few hours outdoors clearing the riverbank of invasive, non-native species. Any type of business can get involved, it’s a wonderful way to swap screens and meetings for wellies and fresh air! Please get in touch with Adam Asquith at Groundwork East on the details below to find out more.

Laura Ferrier, project officer at Groundwork East said: “Our volunteers are the core of what we do in Luton. Our community garden is a brilliant space where volunteers make a real impact and are giving what otherwise would be an unused space a new lease of life. We are excited to work with corporate volunteers to extend our impact in Luton, and support businesses with improving the wellbeing of their employees and contribute positively to their local community.”

Volunteers digging raised bed