A day of music, fun, heritage, and community spirit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday 14 September, Dunstable came alive with a day full of celebration, culture, and community spirit as Middle Row Market and Proms in the Park took place to create a memorable event for all ages.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day kicked off with the Middle Row Market, which took place in the heart of Dunstable celebrating Heritage Open Days, blending history, live performances, and entertainment into a truly special occasion.

The market featured a delightful array of craft and food stalls, where local artisans and vendors showcased their handmade goods, traditional crafts, and delicious foods. Attendees had the chance to explore unique products and sample a variety of tasty treats, adding to the vibrant market atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, Dunstable U3A captivated visitors with a vibrant and energetic performance by their line dancing group on The Square.

Illuminated Priory Church and Proms in the screen

Visitors were also treated to medieval music, performed live throughout the day, which transported them back in time to the town's rich historical roots. To enhance the historical theme, the event offered a World War II obstacle course, traditional games, roman crafts, which proved to be a hit with children and families.

As the sun began to set, the focus shifted to Priory Gardens, where an unforgettable evening of live broadcast of the Last Night of the Proms took place. The event opened with a performance from the Dunstable Town Band, whose renditions of beloved classics and proms anthems set the tone for the evening’s celebration.

The historic Priory Church was beautifully illuminated in vibrant lights, creating a breathtaking visual display. The glowing backdrop of the church, combined with the sounds of live music, made for a truly magical atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the standout moments of the night was a stunning performance by Fiona Harrison – A Voice in a Million. Known for her powerful voice and captivating stage presence, Fiona’s renditions of timeless classics left the audience spellbound. Her performance was a true highlight, adding a layer of sophistication and elegance to the event.

Dunstable Town Band kicking of the evening

The evening ended with an unforgettable firework finale, that lit up the night sky above Priory Gardens, perfectly timed to music. The firework display and flames provided a spectacular conclusion to a magical evening.

Cllr Liz Jones, Chair of the Community Services Committee, commented on the success of the event: "Middle Row Market and Proms in the Park truly showcased the spirit of Dunstable. The market's celebration of our rich heritage, combined with the wonderful performances in Priory Gardens, brought our community together in a special way. It was fantastic to see so many families enjoying the activities during the day and then coming together for an unforgettable evening of music and fireworks. We’re proud to be part of such a vibrant, connected community."