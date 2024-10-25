A Hocus Pocus Hogwarts Halloween at Luton’s Little Bramingham Farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton care home hosting a magically haunting community event

There are spooky goings on at Little Bramingham Farm, the Luton-based residential care home run by charity, Friends of the Elderly’s, as the care team and residents prepare for a frighteningly Spooktacular Halloween.

Just before All Hallows Eve, on Wednesday 30th October from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Luton care home will be opening its doors and hosting an eerily magical community Halloween party.

“Our Halloween Spooktacular is shaping up to be a creepily wonderful event,” said Emma Lawrance, the Registered Manager at Little Bramingham Farm. “The residents thoroughly love celebrating Halloween, so we thought it would be a ‘fang-tastic’ idea to invite our local community to join us all for an ‘eerie-sistable’ time.”

Emma and her team have lots of ‘Howl-oween’ activities planned. “There will be a wide range of ‘terror-ific’ things for everyone to take part in and enjoy,” said Karen Charity, Little Bramingham Farm’s Activities Coordinator. “There will be Halloween arts and crafts, including spookily good Scratch Art, Balloon Modelling and a spellbinding magic show by Krisgar (aka Chris Garside), one of Bedfordshire’s leading Magicians.”

“We also have a some very special wizarding guests joining us,” continued Emma. “Harry Potter and Hagrid will be flying in from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to meet everyone. I’m sure they will be giving out tips on spells and potions and have said they’d love to see everybody in their spookiest Halloween costumes, especially any budding Harrys, Hermonies or Rons.”

That’s not all. Susie's Tea Room - which is located in the care home's lovely gardens - will be open serving hot and cold drinks and an array of Halloween themed cakes and Little Bramingham Farm’s Chef will also be serving up some ‘devilishly’ tasty treats.

“The Halloween Spooktacular is open to everyone and only £1 to attend,” added Emma. “It will be full of tricks and lots of treats. So, if you’re looking for something ‘shriek-ishly’ exciting to do this Halloween, come ‘fright’ this way – we look forward to seeing you at Little Bramingham Farm on 30th October.”