A new bus for Kids In Action

By Tony Gomersal
Published 6th Sep 2024, 12:21 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 10:33 BST
Following months of planning and discussion, Kids in Action (KIA) took delivery of their new Special Needs Bus donated by the Rotary Club of Dunstable Downs thanks to the legacy of a past member, Ian McGregor, who sadly passed away more than 3 years ago.

Keys to the new bus were handed over to KIA Principal Paul Bowen-James at a brief ceremony on Thursday 5th September held at the club meeting in Tilsworth Golf Centre.

The new bus is designed to carry wheelchair passengers as well as up to a dozen regular seated passengers. It is expected that this will transform the activities of KIA and become a significant means for them to provide transport services for a range of special needs persons in the local area.

The Rotary Club of Dunstable Downs (DDRC) is a small, but very active Rotary club. If you would like to seek membership and by doing so help local and international charities, as well as enjoy an interesting and diverse social life, contact the club via Facebook or directly at Tilsworth Golf Centre where the club meets every Thursday evening.

