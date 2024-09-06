A new bus for Kids In Action

Paul Bowen-James receives the keys from Club President Patrick Boys

Following months of planning and discussion, Kids in Action (KIA) took delivery of their new Special Needs Bus donated by the Rotary Club of Dunstable Downs thanks to the legacy of a past member, Ian McGregor, who sadly passed away more than 3 years ago.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keys to the new bus were handed over to KIA Principal Paul Bowen-James at a brief ceremony on Thursday 5th September held at the club meeting in Tilsworth Golf Centre.

The new bus is designed to carry wheelchair passengers as well as up to a dozen regular seated passengers. It is expected that this will transform the activities of KIA and become a significant means for them to provide transport services for a range of special needs persons in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rotary Club of Dunstable Downs (DDRC) is a small, but very active Rotary club. If you would like to seek membership and by doing so help local and international charities, as well as enjoy an interesting and diverse social life, contact the club via Facebook or directly at Tilsworth Golf Centre where the club meets every Thursday evening.