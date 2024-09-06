A new bus for Kids In Action
Keys to the new bus were handed over to KIA Principal Paul Bowen-James at a brief ceremony on Thursday 5th September held at the club meeting in Tilsworth Golf Centre.
The new bus is designed to carry wheelchair passengers as well as up to a dozen regular seated passengers. It is expected that this will transform the activities of KIA and become a significant means for them to provide transport services for a range of special needs persons in the local area.
The Rotary Club of Dunstable Downs (DDRC) is a small, but very active Rotary club. If you would like to seek membership and by doing so help local and international charities, as well as enjoy an interesting and diverse social life, contact the club via Facebook or directly at Tilsworth Golf Centre where the club meets every Thursday evening.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.