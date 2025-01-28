A new look for Keech Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Keech Hospice starts 2025 with a brand re-fresh. Keech Hospice has revealed its new branding to acknowledge the role of the hospice today.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keech provides free, specialist palliative and end of life care for people of all ages; supporting adults in Bedfordshire; and children and their families in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, and Milton Keynes.

The brand re-fresh comprises:

A refreshingly modern logo - Bright, bold new colours - Refreshed store signage - The use of words and phrases that best capture the work done at Keech Hospice, and the charity’s values and priorities - A new-look website with improved functionality to help visitors quickly find the information they’re looking for

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keech team members proudly wearing the hospice's new colours and logo

CEO Liz Searle explains the reasoning for refreshing the brand: “While we’re immensely proud of our rich history, it’s important that our branding reflects the organisation we are today, who we’re here for and the breadth of services we provide.

“Our new visual identity is designed to best communicate that information to the diverse community we serve and highlight that we are accessible for everyone when they need us most. The re-fresh will also unify our services under a single, strong identity—both celebrating our heritage and preparing us for the future.” A unified centre of excellence Much has changed at Keech Hospice over the years, including the 2023 merger with Bedford Daycare Hospice. The merger marked a pivotal moment in the organisation’s history, helping to extend its reach and enhance the support it provides to individuals and families across the region.

The refreshed identity also reflects Keech Hospice’s ambition to become a teaching hospice and centre of excellence, positioning them as leaders in care innovation, education, and research. It aims to bring greater consistency in all aspects of their work—from care services and community outreach to retail shops and digital presence—ensuring every interaction reflects their mission to help individuals and families live well and make the most of every day.

Making every penny count

Keech Hospice play worker entertains a young patient

​Liz adds: “We recognise the financial pressures facing hospices like ours, and every penny we spend is very carefully considered. This refresh is a positive step forward in ensuring we are well prepared for the challenges of the future. By clearly communicating who we are and the breadth of our services—from diagnosis and maintaining wellbeing, through to the management of symptoms, end of life care and bereavement, we’ll be in a stronger position to secure funding, attract supporters, staff and volunteers, and help people understand the vital role of the hospice in contemporary society.”

A short video introducing Keech Hospice’s new look can be viewed here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeRVJMf9uno