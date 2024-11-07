A spooktacular Hallowe'en had by all at Luton's Little Bramingham Farm residential care home

Something spooky was brewing at Little Bramingham Farm, the Luton-based residential care home run by charity, Friends of the Elderly, on October 30 as the care team and residents welcomed over 180 members of the local community to enjoy and share in the frighteningly good fun at their ‘errie-isitable’ Hallowe'en party.

“Our Hallowe'en community party was ‘fang-tastic’, even Count Dracula himself would have been a ‘fang’ of the occasion,” said Emma Lawrance, the Registered Manager at Little Bramingham Farm Care Home.

“We had lots of ‘Happy Howl-oween’ activities taking place, there was something for everyone to take part in and enjoy,” added Karen Charity, the care home’s Activities Coordinator.

“The ghostly arts and crafts were very popular. They included spooky Scratch Art and artistic Balloon Modelling. We also kept things on the ‘Fright Side’ with a mesmerising magic show by Krisgar (aka Chris Garside), one of Bedfordshire’s leading Magicians. Chris ‘crept it real’ with his hocus pocus magical show, it really was astounding.

“There were plenty of Expecto Patronum and Alohomora spells flying around when Harry Potter and Hagrid flew in from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to meet the relatives and guests,” continued Emma.

“They were very impressed with all the children’s Halloween costumes – and how well they knew the Hogwarts’ spells.”

At Susie's Tea Room - which is located in Little Bramingham Farm Care Home’s ‘boo-itful’ gardens – guests enjoyed a wide range of ‘spooktacularly ‘made Hallowe'en treats.

“Our Chef got into the ‘spirit’ of the party and created some devilishly delicious Pumpkin Crispies, tasting them really was ‘love at first bite,” added Karen.

“Our residents thoroughly enjoy a good joke and the Pumpkin Crispies were so popular, they even became their own Halloween joke.

"A resident did, I have to admit, have me in a fit of giggles - What kind of cereal does a ghost have for breakfast on Halloween? Pumpkin Rice Creepies.”

“The Hallowe'en Community Spooktacular Party was a ‘shriek-ishly’ great event. It was full of tricks and lots of treats which everyone who came along thoroughly enjoyed.

The residents had such a ‘ghoul-ishly’ delightful time, they are already talking about what we can do for Hallowe'en next year,” concluded Emma.

Little Bramingham Farm resident, Audrey Dray with Harry Potter at the care home's Halloween Community Party

Little Bramingham Farm Residents, Celia Field and Audrey Gazeley, getting crafty at The Halloween Community Party

Little Bramingham Farm resident, Joan Watson, enjoying the Halloween Community Party

Members of Little Bramingham Farm's Care Team with Hagrid (centre) at The Halloween Spooktacular