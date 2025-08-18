A woman’s journey with a partial foot prosthesis: How a Bedfordshire clinic helped a woman walk confidently again

For Kayleigh-Ann, life has been a story of strength, courage, and the determination to keep moving forward - literally. At just 10 years old, what began as an ordinary family holiday ended in a fight for her life.

After returning home to the UK, what started with a rash and flu-like symptoms ended with Kayleigh-Ann being admitted into intensive care, battling meningococcal septicaemia and meningitis B. She was put into a controlled coma, and when she woke up after five days, her world had changed forever.

The infections had caused devastating damage, and to save her life, surgeons had to amputate four fingers, part of her left foot, her left heel, and remove large sections of tissue from her legs and body. Over the next two decades, Kayleigh-Ann endured 34 surgeries, each one a test of her resilience.

Life with a prosthesis is not a one-time fix. It requires regular replacement and adjustment. Kayleigh-Ann’s most recent partial foot prosthesis had worn down so badly it had split in half, making walking painful and unstable.

Engreco Healthcare clinic in Leighton Buzzard

In 2023, a severe infection in her already affected foot led to yet another surgery. Her NHS team referred her for a replacement prosthesis, but she joined a long waiting list. Fourteen months later, she still hadn’t been seen.

“I felt completely stuck,” Kayleigh-Ann recalls. “My prosthesis was falling apart, it didn’t fit anymore, I couldn’t walk properly, and my wedding was coming up. I didn’t want to limp down the aisle or worry that it would break. I needed something I could rely on; not in a year, but now.”

Desperate for a solution, Kayleigh-Ann searched for specialist prosthetic clinics in the UK and found Engreco Healthcare, a female-led, independent prosthetics clinic in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire. Patients travel from across the country for its bespoke facial and body prosthetic services, from partial foot prosthesis to ears, noses, fingers, and nipple prosthesis.

It was a 100-mile journey each way, but Kayleigh-Ann was determined.

Taking impressions of the feet to create the prosthesis

“When she first walked in, she wasn’t just carrying a broken prosthesis,” says Anna Veli, founder of Engreco Healthcare and a maxillofacialprosthetist with over 18 years’ experience. “She was carrying years of frustration, hope, and determination. Her wedding was coming up, and we knew we could help her walk down the aisle with confidence.”

Kayleigh-Ann’s consultation was more than measurements and technical checks; it was about understanding her story.

“She told us what she’d been through, what hadn’t worked before, and what she needed both physically and emotionally,” Anna explains. “For us, a prosthesis isn’t just a medical device, it’s a piece of independence, dignity, and confidence.”

Using advanced 3D technology, precision moulding, and handcrafted silicone artistry, the Engreco team created a bespoke partial foot prosthesis that matched Kayleigh-Ann’s skin tone, texture, and even her toenails. Functionally, it was designed to fit comfortably in her shoes, give her balance, and allow her to walk and stand with ease.

Kayleigh-Ann on her wedding day wearing her new foot prosthesis

With just weeks to go before the wedding, Engreco fast-tracked the process.

“When she tried on the finished prosthesis, her whole expression changed,” Anna recalls. “She said it felt supportive, comfortable, and most importantly, like it was a part of her.”

Touched by her story, the clinic decided to provide the prosthesis free of charge. In August 2025, just days before her wedding, Kayleigh-Ann collected her new foot prosthesis. A few days later, she walked down the aisle, steady, smiling, and pain-free.

“It wasn’t just a piece of silicone,” Kayleigh-Ann says. “It was freedom. I could walk, dance, and celebrate without fear. It was a huge weight lifted.”

Kayleigh-Ann’s experience is sadly not unique. Across the UK, many people living with limb loss face long waits for NHS prosthetic care, leaving them with uncomfortable, damaged, or ill-fitting prosthesis.

“What happened to Kayleigh-Ann happens far too often,” says Anna. “It’s not just about walking. It’s about mental health, social confidence, and being able to enjoy life’s big moments without pain or worry.”

About Engreco Healthcare

Located in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, Engreco Healthcare specialises in bespoke facial and body prosthetics, including:

Fingers and toes

Foot and hand prosthesis

Artificial eyes, ears, and noses

Breast and nipple prosthesis

Gender-affirming prosthetics

Dental appliances

… and more

Founded by Anna Veli in 2021, the clinic combines medical expertise, cutting-edge technology, and artistic craftsmanship to deliver truly personalised care. Patients often travel nationwide to access its services, especially after long NHS waits.

For Kayleigh-Ann, the difference was life-changing. For others in Bedfordshire and beyond, her story is proof that there is an alternative, where care is compassionate, timelines are fast, and results are life-changing.