Achievements of young St John Ambulance volunteers recognised

Special reception with Her Royal Highness Princess Anne celebrates dedicated young people.

The remarkable achievements of young St John Ambulance volunteers were celebrated recently at an event in the presence of Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, who has served for many years as St John’s Commandant-in-Chief – Youth.

The Young Achievers’ Reception is an annual event which honours many young individuals – including Badgers aged between five and 11 and Cadets aged between 10 and 17 – who have excelled in first aid, provided exceptional personal care, contributed significantly to fundraising efforts, or overcome personal challenges to make a substantial impact on their community. This year’s event took place at the Priory Church of the Order of St John, London.

Among the attendees was 15-year-old Mehrab Khan from Luton.

Mehrab Khan

On Monday 24 June, at 11:11PM, Mehrab received an urgent text message in his family group chat: his grandmother's arm was bleeding heavily, and immediate help was needed. Upon arrival, Mehrab quickly assessed the situation and saw significant blood loss from a dialysis fistula in her arm. Acting swiftly, he donned gloves and applied gauze to the wound, maintaining pressure to control the bleeding.

Despite his efforts, the bleeding continued, and his grandmother began to feel lightheaded and dizzy, indicating potential shock. Mehrab asked her questions to monitor her alertness while continuing to manage the bleeding. By 12:05AM, with no improvement and substantial blood loss, Mehrab decided to call emergency services. He instructed a family member to make the call while he and his mother continued to change the gauze.

Within three minutes, an ambulance arrived. The paramedics noted Mehrab's effective first aid and, while one completed the necessary paperwork, Mehrab assisted the other. Shortly after, a second ambulance crew arrived, and the paramedics confirmed that Mehrab had handled the situation correctly.

Mehrab's uncle proudly informed the paramedics that Mehrab is a Cadet with St John Ambulance. His grandmother was then transported to the hospital. Mehrab felt very proud of his ability to stay calm and apply his training effectively during the crisis. His recent experience with an event focused on stab wounds and blood loss proved invaluable.

Mehrab Khan meets HRH The Princess Royal

Talking about the reception and meeting HRH The Princess Royal, Mehrab said: “I'm a passionate Cadet from Luton and getting to meet HRH Princess Anne was a privilege. It was inspiring to see her and I'm incredibly proud to have represented myself and my unit. I love volunteering with St John as I have gained lifesaving skills and made a lot more friends around my region. A huge thanks to my Unit Manager and youth leaders for their support and guidance - I couldn't have done it without them.”

At the event, Her Royal Highness was greeted by senior members of the St John team including Chief Executive, Shona Dunn, and Chairman and Prior, Stuart Shilson.

Accompanied by Chief Commissioner, Kevin Munday and National Cadet of the Year, Malachi Hutchful, she then met with all the young volunteers and their guests, discussing their impressive contributions that led to this recognition.

Also present were seven winners of Sovereign Awards, along with St John District Cadets of the Year from across the country, showcasing the breadth of talent and dedication within the organisation. Currently, more than 9,000 young people aged from 5 to 17 are members of St John Ambulance. Those actively volunteering on event duties have collectively already given 45,500 hours of service in 2024.

Kevin Munday, St John Ambulance's Chief Commissioner, said: “The Young Achievers’ Reception is a wonderful event that highlights the dedication and hard work of our incredible young volunteers. It was an honour to meet them all and to welcome Her Royal Highness, making this event a highlight in the St John Youth calendar each year. Hearing their stories was truly inspiring and all of us at St John are constantly impressed by just how much our young people can achieve in often difficult circumstances. We congratulate them all.”

For more information about St John’s young volunteers, visit www.sja.org.uk/get-involved/young-people/.