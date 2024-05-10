Active Luton awarded coveted ‘Great Place to Work’ Certification

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver a fantastic culture, employee retention and increased innovation.

Active Luton undertook a workplace survey with over 240 employees earlier this year and as a result of the responses received, they met the threshold for becoming a ‘Great Place to Work’.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasises that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Active Luton stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

“We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority every day,” said outgoing Active Luton CEO Helen Barnett. “We owe our continued success to our dedicated team and I would like to thank everyone who has made a contribution.”