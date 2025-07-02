Alex Mayer MP: 97 years of votes for women

97 years ago, women in Bedfordshire and across the country first gained the right to vote on equal terms with men.

To commemorate this historic milestone, women MPs from across the political spectrum gathered in Parliament wearing bespoke suffragette-style sashes. Each sash featured a unique number representing what number woman MP they are to take up their seat.

While more than 30,000 men have served in the House of Commons, to date there have only been 693 women MPs.

Alex Mayer MP, the 570th woman elected to Parliament, and the first woman to represent the Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency, said:

“There really haven’t been that many women in parliament. In fact, we’d all still fit in the current Commons Chamber. So today is an important day to remember the brave women who paved the way and also to inspire the next generation of women to get involved in politics and shaping the future of our great country.”

Local archives document the long struggle for women’s suffrage.

When Prime Minister Asquith visited Bletchley Park in 1909, suffragettes travelled by train to Leighton Buzzard and marched from the station to protest.

The Luton Reporter records how in May 1910 a large crowd gathered in Dunstable to hear from a suffragette attracted either by her “novelty or her eloquence”. The journalist went on to comment that: “the lady was inclined to be rather caustic in her remarks, and everyone who interrupted soon found that she had a ready power of wit and repartee.”

Later in 1912 The Dunstable Borough Gazette reports on a packed meeting in Dunstable which debated lobbying then-MP Cecil Harmsworth. He had challenged campaigners to prove local support for women’s suffrage. A petition swiftly followed.

Alex Mayer MP added:

“With the centenary just three years away, I’d really encourage local women and groups to get in touch if they’re planning to celebrate or want to get involved.”