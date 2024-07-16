Alex Mayer MP backs grassroots football coming home
Speaking after England reached the Euro finals, Ms Mayer says access to sport in schools needs to improve so more young people can “emulate their heroes.” She warmly welcomed Government plans to provide more support to grassroots football.
This includes funding facilities, doubling the number of gold-standard community clubs by the next Euros in 2028, and recognising the work of volunteers, and others at grassroots clubs.
The new MP wants to ensure the legacy of the Three Lions’ Euros performance, and that of the Lionesses at the Women’s World Cup last year, is felt across the constituency.
Alex Mayer, who stopped by Leighton Town FC to see how the Reds fared in their first season back in “Step 4”, hailed the work non-league clubs like Leighton Town as well as Houghton Athletic and Dunstable FC do in the community.
Leighton Town provide more than 50 teams such as the new Leighton women’s team that will begin competing next season, Ms Mayer heard.
Alex Mayer who is the longstanding Vice Chair of football education charity, Show Racism the Red Card said: “It was a fantastic achievement to get to the finals and England did us all proud. Grassroots football clubs like Leighton Town FC, Houghton Athletic and Dunstable Town FC do brilliant work in the community, not least in providing a pathway for young people to make it as a professional footballer - just like Jordan Pickford and Jarrod Bowen in the Euros squad.
“I’m delighted the Government is backing grassroots football so that more young people have the chance to emulate their heroes.”
