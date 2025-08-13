Alex Mayer: Why I fought to put Dunstable on the publishing map

Monthly column by Alex Mayer, MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency

There is a printing revolution happening right here in Dunstable and it’s finally getting the recognition it deserves.

Did you know Amazon’s print-on-demand centre on Boscombe Road has been quietly churning out millions of books each year?

Print-on-demand is transforming publishing. Instead of printing thousands of copies of a book in advance and storing them in warehouses, books are printed only when ordered. That cuts waste, saves storage costs, and ensures every book already has a waiting reader. It’s also democratising publishing by giving more authors the chance to see their work in print.

Alex Mayer MP alongside Amazon LTN5 manager Simon Bagg (left)

When I first visited the Dunstable site I was fascinated to see books, from bestsellers to debut novels, rolling off the production line. Because each is printed individually, it felt like looking at a library shelf full of books of different sizes and colours.

But one thing that struck me was how few people knew where this was all happening. And the finished products didn’t give much of a clue. Inside each book it just said: “Printed in Great Britain”. That felt like a missed opportunity.

Amazon told me they were proud to be part of the town, so I said: why not put that in print?

To help make my case, I even wrote my own story about a little book with a bit of an identity crisis. He has no idea where he comes from. That’s until the local MP steps in and he finally discovers he was made in Dunstable! After all, everyone knows the best stories have happy endings…

I sent my book to Amazon’s boss and challenged him to make my story come true. And I’m really delighted to say they’ve agreed.

Now, every paperback from the Dunstable site proudly carries the words “Printed in Dunstable”.

When the Mayor and I visited last month, we watched hundreds of freshly printed books, all bearing the town’s name, flow down the line. It’s a real boost for civic pride, giving credit to the people and place working behind the scenes to bring stories into the world and putting Dunstable on the map.

So, next time you pick up a summer read, do check the small print. You might find it was printed right here in Dunstable.