Ali Aklakul Islam nominated for ‘Good Neighbour Award’ at Local Hero Awards 2025

Ali Aklakul Islam nominated for the Local Hero Awards 2025.

The prestigious Local Hero Awards 2025 will be held at the renowned Sofitel Hotel, London Heathrow, on Saturday, October 11th. This annual event celebrates the unsung heroes from across the UK—those individuals who go above and beyond for their communities without seeking recognition or reward. From selfless volunteers to grassroots organisers, the awards shine a spotlight on people who make a real difference in the lives of others. Among this year’s outstanding finalists is Ali Aklakul Islam, who has been nominated in the ‘Good Neighbour Award’ category. A long-standing and dedicated community volunteer, Ali has earned a reputation for his tireless efforts to uplift his neighbourhood and support local residents in need. Upon receiving the news of his nomination via email, Ali expressed heartfelt gratitude and humility.

“I am deeply honoured to be nominated,” Ali said. “It is truly a privilege, and I want to thank whoever put my name forward. For me, it’s never been about awards or recognition. I simply love to help where I can and to promote the town where I was born and raised.” Ali’s commitment to community work spans decades. Whether it’s organising local clean-up events, supporting elderly neighbours with shopping and errands, or leading youth engagement initiatives, Ali’s contribution has left a lasting impact. His nomination comes as no surprise to those who know him personally, many of whom describe him as a pillar of the community.

The Local Hero Awards aim to honour people exactly like Ali—those who dedicate their time, energy, and compassion to helping others. The ‘Good Neighbour Award’ recognises individuals who embody the spirit of community, offering support and friendship to those around them and creating safer, more connected neighbourhoods. Organisers of the awards note that the ceremony is not just about the winners, but about sharing stories that inspire others. A spokesperson said, “This event is a chance to thank the everyday heroes who often go unnoticed. Their stories remind us of the power of kindness, dedication, and community spirit.”

Ali echoed this sentiment, highlighting the collective nature of volunteering. “There are so many people across our town and country doing incredible work every day. This nomination is not just for me—it’s for every volunteer who gives their time to make life better for others.”