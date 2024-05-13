Ali Aklakul Islam nominated for the Multicultural Business & Community Champions Award 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ali Aklakul Islam feels privileged and honoured to be nominated by a member of the public for the prestigious Multicultural Business & Community Champions Award 2024.

Ali Aklakul Islam, a dedicated community activist and volunteer from Luton, has been nominated for the prestigious Multicultural Business & Community Champion Awards 2024.

With over twenty years of volunteering experience, Ali was pleasantly surprised by the nomination.

"To my surprise, I received an email about this nomination, and I am not sure who has nominated me," he said.

Ali Aklakul Islam nominated for the Multicultural Business & Community Champions Awards 2024

"Therefore, I would like to convey my sincerest gratitude towards the person for taking their valuable time to do so." Ali expressed his immense honour and gratitude for the nomination, stating that volunteering has always been his passion.

"I love to help people in general," he added. During the COVID-19 pandemic, while working as a key worker for Amazon, Ali went above and beyond to support families, friends, elderly neighbours, and work colleagues who had to self-isolate. He assisted them by doing their shopping, gardening, and even cutting their grass.

“Supporting people of all backgrounds and faiths during my long-term volunteering is something that is instilled in myself," Ali explained. "I find this very rewarding in being able to give back to the community and town where I was born, raised, and went to school."

Ali's dedication to serving his community has made a significant impact on the lives of many. His selfless acts of kindness and unwavering commitment to helping others exemplify the true spirit of community service.

As a nominee for the Multicultural Business & Community Champion Awards 2024, Ali's contributions are being rightfully recognised and celebrated. Through his volunteer work, Ali has demonstrated the power of compassion and solidarity, especially during challenging times.

His willingness to lend a helping hand, regardless of background or faith, has brought comfort and support to those in need. “I am truly humbled by this nomination," Ali said.

"It reinforces my belief in the importance of giving back to the community and helping those in need. I am grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, and I look forward to continuing my work as a dedicated community activist and volunteer."

As Ali continues to inspire others with his kindness and generosity, his nomination serves as a reminder of the positive impact one person can have on their community.