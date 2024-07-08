Ali Aklakul Islam shortlisted for the prestigious Bengals Pride Awards
The Bengals Pride Awards, now in its sixth year, recognise and celebrate the significant contributions of British Bangladeshis and Bengalis worldwide across various sectors.
This year, the event will be held at the historical Churchill Hall in the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday, July 17th. The ceremony will be graced by the presence of MPs, Lords, Baronesses, and other dignitaries.
Ali Aklakul Islam, a long-time resident of Luton, has been shortlisted as one of two finalists in a category for his outstanding community work spanning over twenty years. Born and raised in Luton, Ali has dedicated much of his life to serving his community.
Reflecting on his nomination, Ali shared, "To my surprise, I received an email and a telephone call. I am deeply appreciative of the person who took the time to put my name forward for this prestigious award."
The Bengals Pride Awards have grown in prominence over the years, celebrating the achievements and contributions of individuals who have made significant impacts in their communities and beyond.
This year's venue, the Palace of Westminster, adds a layer of historical significance and prestige to the event, highlighting the importance of recognising and honouring such contributions at a national level.
The presence of high-profile attendees underscores the event's significance and the value placed on community service and leadership within the British Bangladeshi and Bengali communities.
Ali's nomination is a testament to his enduring commitment and the positive influence of his work. The recognition serves not only as a personal accolade for Ali but also as an inspiration for others within the community to engage in meaningful and impactful service.
