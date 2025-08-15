All good friends and jolly good company at Little Bramingham Farm care home in Luton

Best Friends at Friends of the Elderly's Little Bramingham Farm care home in Luton - Betty Taylor and Nella Morely

Residents at Friends of the Elderly’s Luton Residential Care Home Celebrate This Year’s International Day of Friendship

At Little Bramingham Farm, the Luton-based residential care home run by charity, Friends of the Elderly, which is celebrating its 120th Anniversary this year, the residents have been celebrating this year’s International Day of Friendship by sharing their thoughts and feelings about each other.

Residents Nella Morley and Betty Taylor have become the best of friends since both moving to Little Bramingham Farm. “As soon as we met, we hit it off,” said Betty. “Luckily our rooms are just around the corner from each other, so we are together as much as possible.”

“Betty and I are similar sorts of characters and share the same hobbies,” continued Nella. “We both love taking part in the wide range of activities at the care home, especially the weekly Bingo and exercise classes. We are never short of things to talk about either. Betty is so lovely and chatty, it’s so nice to have someone who you can talk about anything with.”

Hazel Short and Ann Ford - Best Friends at Little Bramingham Farm care home in Luton

“Nella is such a smiley, friendly and happy person,” added Betty. “Seeing her every day just makes my day. Since living together at Little Bramingham Farm we have got to know each other’s families very well too and now make sure we always socialise together either at family gatherings or the care home’s community events. We are all like one big happy family.”

“Nella and Betty are as thick as thieves,” added Karen Charity, Little Bramingham Farm’s Activities Coordinator. “They are always chatting, laughing and enjoying each other’s company. Even in the evening when they have retired to their rooms for the night, they are on the phone to each other, catching up on the day and what they have been up to.”

“Nella is my Best Friend,” said Betty. “She’s just so lovely, inside and out and she’s always there for me to talk anything through with.” Nella added: “Betty’s also my Best Friend. She’s not only a great lady, she’s funny, honest and wonderful company to be around.”

Two other residents at Little Bramingham Farm – Ann Ford and Hazel Short – are also the best of friends since moving into the care home. “We both agree that the care home is so warm and welcoming,” said Hazel. “Having the freedom to go outside whenever we feel like it, sit in the beautiful gardens or at Susie’s Tea Room for a chat and a cup of tea is wonderful.”

Best Friends (Left to Right) Ann Ford and Hazel Short at Friends of the Elderly's Little Bramingham Farm Care Home

“We met when we both moved into Little Bramingham Farm,” continued Ann. “We got chatting straight away and soon found out that we went to the same school – Luton High School for Girls – but were in different years so we never met; but we’ve certainly made up for lost time since meeting here.”

“Ann is so kind and chatty - and doesn’t gossip,” added Hazel. “It’s really nice to have someone that you can talk to at any time of the day about anything. We share the same views as well, maybe that’s down to going to the same school?”

“We have the same sense of humour and laugh a lot,”continued Ann. “I trust Hazel implicitly, she’s extremely loyal and I know I can be totally open when we are talking.

“Hazel is very caring and it’s lovely to see her at the regular Musical Bumps sessions mixing with all the children and their parents. It’s extra special for her as well as her Great Grandson comes along and takes part in the activities with the other children.”

The Best of Friends - Betty Taylor and Nella Morely at Friends of the Elderly's Little Bramingham Farm care home in Luton

“Hazel and Ann are best buddies and are a great double act,” said Emma Lawrance, the Registered Manager at Little Bramingham Farm. “During one of our recent reminiscing sessions, Ann joked that if she had ever run away to join the Circus she’d be an acrobat, while Hazel would be a magician; her special trick would be giving everyone a great sense of humour, which got everyone laughing.”

“Nella and Betty were talking about the ideal dinner guests recently,” continued Karen. “Nella said she’d invite The Prince of Wales as he’s such a gentleman and the Princess of Wales as she is such a lady. Betty said she’d invite The Princess Royal, which is a coincidence as Her Royal Highness is now Friends of the Elderly’s Royal Patron. Betty also said she’d invite Nella, as no party would be complete without her being there.”

“Ann, Hazel, Betty and Nella are all fantastic ladies and amazing residents. Seeing how their close friendships have grown and blossomed since moving to Little Bramingham Farm is wonderful. They are all very much loved members of the care home’s family and inspirations to us all,” concluded Emma.