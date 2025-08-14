All Saints Academy in Dunstable proud of A-level results

Results Day 2025

We are very proud of the A level results that the students have achieved at All Saints Academy.

Blessing achieved two B grades in economics and psychology and will be going to university next year to study psychology. Dylan achieved the grades that he needed to attend Brighton university and Angel will be going to Northampton University to study psychology.

Other students have secured employment in a variety of fields.

Kristy Dulieu, Head of Sixth Form, said: "Well done to all of our students that have worked so hard to achieve these results."

We wish all of our students the very best of luck with their next steps and future careers.