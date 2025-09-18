Employees from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunstable have volunteered at an annual over 65’s event.

The team of eight Amazon employees joined Dunstable Town Council at the town’s annual ‘Big Lunch’. The theme this year was Back to the 80s, and volunteers helped to serve the 175 attendees tea, coffee and afternoon tea.

The Big Lunch is an annual UK-wide event by The Eden Project. The lunch facilitates neighbourhoods and groups across the country to meet up, bringing people together to reduce loneliness and isolation.

Denisza Mihalko, one of the Amazon employees who volunteered at the event, said:

Amazon Dunstable employees get involved at annual ‘Big Lunch’

“My colleagues and I had a brilliant time helping with The Big Lunch in Dunstable. It was great to get members of the community together over some delicious refreshments, and even some dancing!”

Gill Peck, Dunstable Town Council’s Youth and Community Manger, said:

"It was wonderful to have Amazon employees volunteering on the day. Their support helped everything run smoothly, and with 175 members of our older community attending, the extra hands made a real difference. It was also great to see them enjoying themselves, spending time and interacting with our older residents throughout the event."

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 8 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.