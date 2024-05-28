Amazon employees volunteer at the BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend flagship event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amazon employees volunteered at the flagship BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend along with numerous volunteers from across Luton.

The flagship BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend music event took place at Stockwood Park in Luton at the end of May, and it was nothing short of extravagant. The event featured performances from a multitude of musical artists, drawing in music lovers from all over.

Ali Aklakul and several of his colleagues from Amazon eagerly volunteered as representatives of the renowned organisation. They were thrilled to participate and support the event as part of Amazon's volunteering initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many of the Amazon volunteers, this was not just an opportunity to represent their company but also a chance to be part of a massive cultural event. The Big Weekend brings joy to so many people, and being involved allowed them to contribute to something that transcends mere entertainment.

Ali Aklakul Islam and work colleagues from Amazon volunteered at the BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.

As representatives of Amazon, they were part of the event's litter picking and marshalling team among hundreds of other volunteers helping with various tasks to ensure everything ran smoothly. From assisting attendees to helping them find their way around, their contributions were invaluable to the success of the event. Volunteering at such a high-profile event provided them with a unique experience and the chance to interact with people from diverse backgrounds.