Ambulance service and London Luton Airport launch life-saving partnership

The region's ambulance service has joined forces with the Fire and Rescue service of one of the country's busiest airports to launch a new partnership aimed at getting quicker emergency medical help to people who need it.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has trained firefighters at London Luton Airport (LLA) to respond to the most serious medical emergencies within the airport boundary, getting help to patients in need as quickly as possible while waiting for ambulance crews to arrive.

Firefighters across four teams have been trained in how to deliver basic life support, such as CPR, and other first aid skills, to provide immediate support and increase a patient’s chances of survival. They will work closely with EEAST ambulance crews, providing additional support when ambulance crews arrive.

Tom Barker, Head of Collaborative Response at EEAST, said: "We are delighted to launch this partnership with London Luton Airport. Time is critical in life-threatening emergencies, and having highly trained fire crews able to respond immediately will make a real difference.

A LLA fire vehicle with medical equipment on board

"They will be able to provide immediate support to patients while waiting for ambulance crews to arrive. By working together, we can ensure that those in need receive the fastest possible care."

As the fire crews are based at the airport, they can get to a medical emergency before an ambulance. This initiative marks a significant step forward in prioritising the safety and wellbeing of passengers, staff, and visitors at LLA.

Dan Cartwright, Fire Service Manager at London Luton Airport, said: "The airport fire service team plays a vital and trusted role in ensuring that everyone at the airport is safe. From time to time, this responsibility will involve providing lifesaving first aid in response to a medical emergency at the airport and this partnership will mean our team is equipped with the skills to offer immediate, additional medical support for any passenger, visitor or staff member in need of assistance."

The airport's firefighters can be deployed by ambulance dispatchers to suitable incidents if they are available and not undertaking their usual duties.