Another year to remember for London Luton Airport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

London Luton Airport recorded its highest ever annual customer satisfaction score (4.07) in 2024, with 4 out of 5 passengers rating their experience as very good or excellent, in the industry’s global benchmarking scheme.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The achievement rounded off a very successful 12 months that saw continued investment in passenger facilities and LLA crowned European Airport of the year (10-25 million passengers) at the prestigious ACI EUROPE Best Airport Awards.

LLA is operated and developed by Aena, the world’s largest airport operator, and InfraBridge, a leading infrastructure investment manager. At the forefront of LLA’s investment programme was the £20 million refurbishment of the airport’s security hall, completed in June 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project positioned LLA as one of the first major airports to complete the roll-out of state-of-the-art, next-generation body scanners and CT scanner technology, resulting in streamlined, simpler security checks for passengers travelling from the airport. Other investments included the launch of a new Drop Off and Pick Up area at the front of the terminal entrance.

London Luton Airport recorded its highest ever annual customer satisfaction score (4.07) in 2024, with 4 out of 5 passengers rating their experience as very good or excellent, in the industry’s global benchmarking scheme.

2024 also brought exciting news of a new airline at the airport as LLA was chosen as the latest base for as the UK’s largest tour operator and third-largest airline, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

With its first flight from LLA set to depart for Majorca on April 1, 2025, Jet2 will operate 36 new weekly flights from LLA to popular destinations across the Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Mainland Spain, Turkey, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Madeira. Three destinations (Girona, Maderia and Verona) are exclusive from London Luton Airport.

The opening of a second premium passenger lounge, as well as several new shops and restaurants, meant even greater choice for passengers. Indian street-food specialist Chaiiwala and Mexican quick service restaurant provided new airside dining options, whilst the arrival of a new LEGO store and quintessentially British souvenir store, Discover London, both proved very popular additions in the departure lounge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LLA’s passenger numbers continued to rise in 2024 and a strong end to the year, including the airport’s busiest November on record (1.1 million passengers), took the total annual figure to 16.7 million passengers.

LLA’s journey to Net Zero took another key step with a multi-million-pound investment in a fleet of sustainable car park transfer buses and operational vehicles. The airport also achieved top spot in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment for the third consecutive year, receiving the maximum score of 100 and a 5-star rating for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and management.

Alberto Martin, CEO of London Luton Airport, said: “2024 proved to be another landmark year for London Luton Airport, with a strong operational performance, continued sustainable growth, further investment in passenger facilities and many exciting examples of collaboration with our partners.

"It goes without saying that the airport is only as good as its people and I am proud of the professionalism and above and beyond commitment that has been delivered by teams across LLA over the past 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our focus this year will remain on our comprehensive commitments to sustainability and continuing our work to unlock a new era of economic growth, job creation and improved connectivity for our region. We look forward, as ever, to delivering a simple and friendly passenger experience to all those who travel through the airport in 2025.”