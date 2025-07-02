Are you ready? Find your calling as an on-call firefighter Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has launched its latest recruitment campaign today, calling on enthusiastic and committed individuals to join its team of dedicated on-call firefighters. These local firefighters play a vital role in protecting their communities while balancing their duties with other jobs, businesses or family life.

The campaign is focused on recruiting on-call firefighters at priority stations where cover is most needed, including Ampthill, Harrold, Shefford, Potton, Toddington, Woburn and Kempston.

On-call firefighters respond to a wide range of incidents, including fires, road traffic collisions and water rescues, and are an essential part of BFRS’s emergency response. The Service is keen to hear from people with flexible working arrangements, shift workers, stay-at-home parents, freelancers and anyone living or working within six minutes of an on-call fire station (eight minutes for Woburn).

Head of Response Stuart Auger said:

“We’re predominantly looking for cover during afternoons and early evenings at our stations in Toddington, Kempston, Potton, Ampthill, Harrold, Shefford and Woburn. On-call firefighters play a crucial role in making sure we can respond quickly when our communities need us most.”

Abi, an on-call firefighter based in Ampthill, balances her role with working in a local florist. She said:

“Being an on-call firefighter is a juggling act, but being part of a great team and helping the community we love makes it the best thing I have ever done.”

Sarah, an on-call firefighter at Harrold, added:

Firefighter Abi Donohue

“Being an on-call firefighter means stepping up when your community needs you most, often at unpredictable times. It takes commitment and understanding from those around you, and I am lucky to have an employer who allows me to respond even while I am at work. The opportunity to help others in urgent situations is something I am truly proud to be a part of.”

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, physically fit, hold a full UK driving licence and live or work within the required response time of a priority station. The role offers flexible hours, professional training, ongoing support and the chance to make a meaningful difference.

For more information and to apply, visit: www.bedsfire.gov.uk/careers/oncall

Watch the recruitment video here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=GM13-YoxCso