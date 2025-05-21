Arriva launches summer upgrade to Luton bus network

Bus operator Arriva is set to deliver one of its most significant upgrades in Luton from June 1, transforming how customers get around.

Following an in-depth review of passenger numbers, travel patterns and community feedback, Arriva has designed a new bus network for Luton that will deliver faster, more frequent and more connected services—making it easier than ever to commute and connect.

Headline improvements include:

Buses every 7–8 minutes along the busway between Dunstable, Luton, and the Airport.

along the busway between Dunstable, Luton, and the Airport. 24/7 services to London Luton Airport including new overnight buses from Houghton Regis and Lewsey Farm.

including new overnight buses from Houghton Regis and Lewsey Farm. Brand new connections to growing communities in Linmere, Houghton Regis and Thorn.

to growing communities in Linmere, Houghton Regis and Thorn. New and improved routes, including the introduction of routes H and L and enhancements to interurban services to Milton Keynes.

Arriva announces upgrade to Luton bus network this summer

Highlights of the network upgrade:

Routes A and Z now forming a convenient 24/7 loop connecting Dunstable, Lewsey Farm, Luton and the Airport up to every 15 minutes in each direction.

now forming a convenient 24/7 loop connecting Dunstable, Lewsey Farm, Luton and the Airport up to every 15 minutes in each direction. New Route H offers a direct connection from Thorn to the Airport via Dunstable and Luton, running every 30 minutes.

offers a direct connection from Thorn to the Airport via Dunstable and Luton, running every 30 minutes. New Route L introduces frequent links to the growing Linmere development and improves access for Parkside Drive.

introduces frequent links to the growing Linmere development and improves access for Parkside Drive. New routes X2 and X3 replace F70/F77, now serving Clipstone Park in Leighton Buzzard as well as Newton Leys and Milton Keynes.

replace F70/F77, now serving Clipstone Park in Leighton Buzzard as well as Newton Leys and Milton Keynes. Service 1 (formerly 31) keeps its frequent links between Farley Hill, Luton, and the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

(formerly 31) keeps its frequent links between Farley Hill, Luton, and the Luton and Dunstable Hospital. New routes 4 and 4A replace 24/25/26 and simplify travel between Luton, Marsh Farm and Dunstable, with better access to key education sites and employment areas.

Toby France, head of commercial for Arriva Midlands, said: “This is the most exciting and ambitious improvement we’ve made to Luton’s bus network in quite some time.

“As ever, we’ve listened to what our customers want - more frequent services, better late-night connections and links to growing areas. These changes deliver all that and more.

“And by making services simpler, faster and more reliable, we hope even more people will choose the bus over the car - helping to ease congestion and support a greener Luton.

“Whether you’re commuting, studying, shopping or flying out on holiday, we’ve made sure there’s a bus for that.”

The new network will go live on Sunday, June 1, with updated timetables, route maps and service information available here New bus routes and times in Luton | Arriva Bus UK