Artwork celebrates caregivers and the important role they play in society

New artwork has been unveiled at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital centred around the often hidden work that goes into providing care.

Circles of Care is a detailed excerpt of a textile wall hanging by artist Mary Hearne, commissioned by Revoluton Arts.

Creative well-being workshops were held for CHUMS young carers and 60 NHS staff, focusing on the theme of circles and their representation of unity, community, and connection.

The work displayed is made in response to participants’ outcomes, representing the unity and interconnectedness of caregivers, and through Mary’s personal experience as an unpaid carer for both parents.

Circles of Care artwork

Lindsey Pugh, CEO and Creative Director at Revoluton Arts, said: “We were delighted to commission Mary Hearne as a Revoluton Associate, last year, supporting her to deliver her project Carers Create. It’s truly wonderful that Mary’s textile work, created through workshops with Luton’s carers and NHS workers, will now be displayed for many people to admire at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital.

“We believe in the power of the arts to connect people across our town, bringing opportunity for creativity, recognising the positive impact this can have on people’s wellbeing and everyday lives. We hope the artwork will be enjoyed by many people for years to come.”

Mary Hearne added: “I am so grateful to take heART and the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital to have this opportunity to share my work. It is important to me that artwork made with community in mind is also displayed publicly. My hope is that anyone struggling with their caring role will feel a sense of recognition and have their spirits lifted.”

Facilitated by take heART, the trust-wide art and wellbeing group supported by Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity, the artwork is now displayed in the entrance to the Surgical Block.

Representatives from Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity, CHUMS Charity and Revoluton Arts

Sheena McLaggan and Rachel Chater, take heART founders, said: “It has been a real pleasure to collaborate with Mary and Revoluton Arts to help highlight the incredibly valuable and often unseen work of carers. We are proud to be part of a project that has put community, collaboration and care at its heart.

“As with all take heART collaborations, we hope this installation helps to enhance the hospital environment, improving the experience of those who visit and work here. We hope this artwork engages all those who pass by, to think about care and what it means to them.”