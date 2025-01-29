Ashton Square toilets retains Period Dignity Award and Platinum Award for Loo of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dunstable Town Council is delighted to announce that the Ashton Square toilets have once again secured the prestigious Platinum Award at the Loo of the Year Awards 2025.

This outstanding accomplishment reflects Dunstable Town Council’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards in public amenities. It underscores the council’s commitment to accessibility, and providing top-quality facilities for both residents and visitors.

The Loo of the Year Awards is a nationally acclaimed competition that recognises excellence in public washroom facilities. Widely considered the benchmark for superior washroom provision, this award reinforces compliance with rigorous national standards.

The Town Rangers and Town Centre Manager with all the certificates outside Ashton Square Toilets.

The Ashton Square toilets continue to provide an inviting, hygienic, and inclusive environment. Features such as accessible facilities for individuals with disabilities, family-friendly amenities like baby-changing stations and dual-size toilet seats, accessible children’s sink steps, and a free Aunt Flow sanitary product dispenser in the women’s toilets make Ashton Square toilets a model of excellence.

This success is largely attributed to the dedication of Town Centre Manager Annette Clynes and the Town Rangers, whose efforts ensure the facilities are consistently maintained to the highest standard. Their attention to detail and commitment have been instrumental in securing this remarkable achievement.

Expressing her pride and appreciation, Dunstable Town Mayor, Councillor Louise O'Riordan, said: “This Platinum Award is a well-deserved recognition of the hard work and passion of our Town Centre Manager, Town Rangers, and the entire team at Dunstable Town Council. It reflects our on-going commitment to providing public conveniences that serve our community with excellence. We are thrilled to see Ashton Square toilets recognised once again.”

Additionally, the Town Council received:

A Period Dignity Award, for providing free period products, via an Aunt Flow sanitary dispenser located in the women’s toilets. A Washroom Technician of the Year Award for providing a high level of commitment to a vital public service.

Our consistent recognition through these accolades enabled us to retain our Premier League Award and secure a place on the Local Authority Public Toilet Roll of Honour.

Dunstable Town Council remains committed to upholding these high standards, ensuring a positive experience for everyone who visits Ashton Square toilets.