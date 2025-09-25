At the GPs? Should’ve gone to Specsavers

Alex Mayer MP

Around 250-plus NHS patients were referred to the Dunstable branch of Specsavers over the last year.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s all part of the NHS Community Urgent Eyecare Service, which eases pressures on GP surgeries and hospitals, freeing them up for the most urgent cases.

This Eye Health Week, Alex Mayer MP met branch manager Simon Painting and his team to for an eye-opening look at how they work with the local NHS Integrated Care Board to bring in-focus care to local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP learnt how people with problems such as flashes or floaters can call a local phoneline and, if needed, be booked straight in with a community optician. This ensures faster treatment and earlier referral when specialist care is required.

Across Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency, and the wider country, eye conditions account for around 5 million GP appointments and 270,000 A&E visits each year. With hospital demand up 8% in just two years, more optician check-ups can help tackle the strain, Ms Mayer heard on the day.

Alex Mayer MP said: “An eye test isn’t just about glasses – it’s an MOT for your eyes that could save your sight. By catching problems early, Simon and his team are helping people stay healthy and cutting NHS waiting times by providing care in the community. It’s clear to see the difference this service is making.”

Ms Mayer added she’s backing greater use of high street opticians to help cut waiting times locally, pointing to stats showing 140,000 days currently spent by GPs on eye-related queries could be dealt with by community opticians.

Eye Health Week runs until Sunday 28 September.