Att10tive celebrates making a difference in Luton

Att10tive Social Enterprise marked a year of exceptional achievements at its 2025 Annual General Meeting and Youth Ambassador Awards, which was hosted on October 7th at Tokko Youthspace in Luton.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebratory evening showcased both individual and collective triumphs, highlighting Att10tive’s innovative projects that have shaped young people’s lives and empowered the local community throughout the year September 2024 to August 2025.

Expanding Youth Potential and Leadership

Att10tive has remained at the forefront of community and youth empowerment by equipping young people with critical skills, boosting self-confidence, and cultivating future leaders. The organisation’s signature approach—"teaching people to teach people "fosters a supportive collaborative approach grounded in peer mentorship, creative learning, and positive action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Att10tive's AGM

Throughout the year, Youth Ambassadors contributed to radio shows, published thought-provoking articles, produced videos, and led workshops addressing vital community topics. Their leadership extended to engaging with public institutions, such as coordinating a regional police scrutiny panel and actively shaping conversations around community safety and fairness.

People mingling at the AGM

Notable Projects and Community Impact

Expressions: Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls:

Supported by Safer Streets and involving collaborations with numerous Luton schools and colleges, the ‘Expressions’ project empowered young people to address the impact of violence against women and girls through art, poetry, and video. Youth created public exhibitions and led workshops, encouraging empathy, dialogue, and community-based solutions to gender-based violence.

Power Youth Action: Surveying Luton's Young People

This pioneering initiative gave Luton's young people a renewed sense of agency, providing platforms to voice concerns, develop leadership skills, and mobilise peers around topics such as social justice, anti-violence, and youth engagement. The “Power Youth Action” project included dynamic workshops and debates, amplifying diverse perspectives and nurturing the next generation of community advocates.

Luton's Image at the DART:

Launching the standout “Luton’s Image” project, Att10tive coordinated a vibrant public exhibition at Luton DART station, bringing together artwork from students representing at least seven local schools and colleges. Young creatives expressed their visions of Luton’s identity through paintings, ceramics, photography, and collaborative murals, celebrating the town’s diversity, resilience, and unique culture. The initiative elevated pride and challenged negative stereotypes, with thousands of commuters engaging with youth-led art every day. l

People mingling at the AGM

The AGM in full flow

Recognising Excellence: The 2025 Awards

The AGM was supported by a host of senior influential people and supporters of Att10tive. These included; Cathy Bar Deputy CEO of Advantage schools, The Police Crime Commissioner John Tizard, Head of Luton's social Justice Unit Marek Lubelski, MP Rachel Hopkins, May or Luton Amy Nichols and police superintendent Ian Taylor.

The chair of Att10tive Phil Dickson Earl and Managing Director Montell Neufville paid tribute to outstanding individual efforts through a broad range of awards:

The AGM in full flow

VIP's at the AGM

Skills Development Awards : Jeremiah, Forever, and Sara were honoured for their tremendous personal growth (co-sponsored by AVV Solutions).

: Jeremiah, Forever, and Sara were honoured for their tremendous personal growth (co-sponsored by AVV Solutions). Attendance and Commitment : Crown achieved the best attendance record.

: Crown achieved the best attendance record. Media Awards : Ruth hosted the most radio shows, while Mahnoor excelled in article writing (sponsored by Aden Contractors).

: Ruth hosted the most radio shows, while Mahnoor excelled in article writing (sponsored by Aden Contractors). Chairman’s Awards : Manveer was recognised as the best mentor, Crown for versatility, Laaibah for attention to detail, and Sara for communication skills.

: Manveer was recognised as the best mentor, Crown for versatility, Laaibah for attention to detail, and Sara for communication skills. Leadership Award : Crown, voted leader by peers, represented the ethos of servant leadership.

: Crown, voted leader by peers, represented the ethos of servant leadership. Managing Director’s Special Awards: Volunteer of the Year—Teresa, Longest Serving Colleague—Adeel, and Associate of the Year—Norma Odin Hines.

These accolades not only celebrate personal achievement but also underscore the collaborative and youth-led spirit at the heart of Att10tive’s mission.

Gratitude to Supporters and the Road Ahead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VIP's at the AGM

Att10tive expressed deep appreciation to project sponsors, including AVV Solutions and Aden Contractors, and to community partners who have shared their vision for a more inclusive, vibrant Luton. As the social enterprise looks ahead, its focus remains on creating more opportunities for youth-led projects, fostering civic pride, and tackling social inequalities. For further information contact At10tive.com or go to Att10tive social media platforms on YouTube, Linkedin and Instagram.