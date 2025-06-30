Att10tive ignites creative ambitions: Hundreds of young people inspired during Creative Sector Week

The idea of the week was to introduce young people into a masterclass of activities to learn to be a youth ambassador.

Activities included teamworking, learning about the role of the police crime commissioner, understanding and supporting workshops, their communities, how to influence professionals, project planning, public speaking, learning radio hosting, the role of police scrutiny panels, learning photography and much more, packed into an event filled week.

The week’s activities were centred at Futures House and Marsh House in Luton and Houstone School in Houghton Regis, where Att10tive introduced the entire Year 7 cohort to the breadth and excitement of the creative sector. Through a series of interactive workshops, students discovered career paths in media, design, performing arts, digital content creation, architecture, marketing, and more. The sessions were designed not only to inform but to engage students in hands-on experiences, helping them to see the importance of the creative sector and the wide range of opportunities available.

In addition to the Year 7 programme, Att10tive welcomed nine Sixth Form students from Advantage’s Chalk Hills and Stockwood Park Academies, as well as seven Youth Ambassadors. These older students participated in the highly regarded Youth Ambassador Development Week, which ran alongside the main programme.

The Youth Ambassador Week was enriched by the support and mentorship of a distinguished group of professionals, including Mathew Bushnell from Mary Seacole Housing, Cathy Barr (Deputy CEO of Advantage), Norma Hines from Morgan Sindall Construction, Superintendent Alex House of Bedfordshire Police, Karene Horner-Hughes from the University of Bedfordshire, and Bedfordshire Police Crime Commissioner John Tizard.

Throughout the week, young people were taught essential skills for engaging with professionals—such as how to introduce themselves

A highlight of the week was Wednesday, 25th June, when students spent the entire day immersed in photography. Guided by Managing Director Montell, they learned the technical and creative aspects of photography, from composition and lighting to storytelling through images. The hands-on approach allowed every participant to experiment, collaborate, and develop a new appreciation for visual communication—a vital skill in today’s creative industries.

The experience was described by participants as “exhilarating and engaging.”

Others said;

"For me, Youth Ambassador week has always been a time to help young people reach their potential by teaching them those transferable skills that the school system doesn't such as networking, public speaking, leadership and time management to name a few. Engaging people through a vast range of creative activities is always at the heart of our work here at Att10tive and Youth Ambassador week does just that. Whilst the main focus is on the youths that attend, this week is also a time for me to learn from others and polish my skills." Crown Agabi

"After college ended I had an idea in mind that i want to study fashion journalism at university, Montell came to my end- of-year show to see my final project and could see I had a lot of potential so invited me to join the work experience week. I absolutely loved getting to do a range of different activities!

"What stood out to me the most where the ones where I got to showcase and work on my public speaking skills, this ranged from our small presentations we did, to our debates. I got to meet so many amazing individuals who are so creative and I have built such strong connections with a lot of them and we all want to work together to create big things soon!

"The amount of support I have gotten from the ambassadors at att10tive was also the best, they helped me realise my creative potential and believe in myself. It was definitely a week to remember, I already miss it and I definitely want to do more work with the company to which this week helped me decide that I want to be an att10tive youth ambassador." Amira Maria

Bedfordshire police crime commissioner John Tizard said” “ I always enjoy meeting and speaking with Att10tive Youth Ambassadors. These amazing people always listen carefully before asking informed questions and challenging me in a constructive manner. They offer insights into their communities and especially into the experience and views of their generation. They demonstrate great awareness of contemporary issues.

Whenever I have met the Youth Ambassadors, I feel positive for the future of our communities and county. I also feel the need to question my own prejudices and ideas, and more determined to press for system change. And I know that the Ambassadors will have considered proposals as to how I might achieve that change.”

Att10tive’s Youth Ambassador programme, provides ongoing opportunities for young people to develop skills in media, leadership, and community action. This year’s Creative Sector Week was a testament to the power of collaboration between schools, professionals, and the wider community.

Montell Neufville expressed his gratitude: “We are thankful to Houstone School for their hospitality and to all the professionals who gave their time and expertise so generously. Their involvement made a huge difference, showing our young people what’s possible and how to reach for it. Our goal is to empower every young person to discover their creative potential and to equip them with the skills they need for whatever path they choose.”

Att10tive’s commitment to building confidence, fostering ambition, and preparing young people for the world of work continues to make a lasting impact across Luton and London. By connecting students with real-world experiences and professional mentors, Att10tive ensures that every participant leaves not just informed, but inspired and ready to pursue their dreams.