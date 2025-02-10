Att10tive Youth Ambassador offers top tips on how to master networking

Youth Ambassador Forever Oji who has had many networking opportunities with Att10tive, unveils a comprehensive guide to networking success, drawing from personal experiences, Forever offers valuable advice for both professionals and students alike in Luton and beyond.

Reflecting on her time as a Youth Ambassador with Att10tive, Forever emphasizes the importance of networking, citing a 2020 LinkedIn survey which found that 85% of jobs are filled through networking. The guide covers both online and in-person networking strategies, highlighting how casual connections can lead to significant career opportunities.

"As a Youth Ambassador, I've experienced first-hand the power of effective networking, At Att10tive we are fortunate to learn a great deal about our town and attend many networking events, at one networking event, I connected with a high-ranking academic who later assisted with my university application. But its not only about getting assistance for your university applications, its about helping you no matter where you are in life and whatever you do. Many people get a lot of opportunities through networking.

Forever continued “For college and university students, building a strong network is not just about landing a job after graduation; it is about creating lifelong relationships, discovering new opportunities, and developing professional skills. Here’s why networking should be at the top of every student's priority list:

How networking can benefit you

1 Access to Opportunities

Your qualification might get you to the door, Networking and who you know sets you apart from other people. Networking opens doors to internships, job placements, and career advancement. Students who actively engage with professionals gain exclusive insights into job openings and industry trends. By attending networking events, joining professional organizations, and leveraging platforms like LinkedIn, students can tap into a hidden job market that is often not advertised publicly.

2. Skill Development

Interacting with a diverse group of professionals helps you develop essential skills such as communication, critical thinking, problems solving and public speaking. These skills are highly valued by employers and can set candidates apart in a competitive job market. Networking also provides a safe environment to practice these skills and receive constructive feedback even if you are already in a role but wish to do better.

3. Mentorship and Guidance

When you network you may meet people who can provide you with guidance and become a long term advisor. Building a network allows you to connect with mentors who can offer valuable advice and guidance. Mentors can help students navigate their academic and professional journeys, providing insights from their own experiences and offering support during challenging times. This mentorship can be instrumental in making informed decisions about career paths and academic pursuits.

4. Confidence Building

Networking encourages you to step out of their comfort zones and interact with new people. This exposure builds confidence and helps students become more comfortable in professional settings. As they develop stronger interpersonal skills, you can become more adept at handling interviews, presentations, and workplace interactions.”

Forever outlines six key strategies for enhancing networking efforts:

1. Be prepared. Research the event and who you expect to be there. Be authentic in your interactions

2. Hone in on your listening skills. Ask Thoughtful questions, show genuine interests in the people you meet. You want to leave them with a good impression of you.

3. Craft a captivating networking pitch. You many have a short time to make an impression so be prepared if its 30 seconds, two minutes or longer conversations.

4. Attend as many networking events as you can. Always take the opportunity, your network is your net worth.

5. Attend both online and in-person networking events. When attending online ensure you have your camera on so people know what you look like and ensure you speak, otherwise they will not remember you.

6. Follow up after the networking event. Keeping in touch through follow-up communication is essential. It is effective for both online and in-person networking. After a meeting or event, send a message or email expressing your gratitude and your interest in staying connected. This simple act helps maintain the relationship.

Forever Oji stresses the importance of authenticity and active listening in building lasting professional relationships. The guide also provides practical tips for creating an effective elevator pitch and maximizing the benefits of attending industry events.

"Networking is a crucial skill in today's professional landscape," Forever adds. "This outline can help anyone in Luton and beyond to open new doors, gain valuable insights, and build a supportive professional network."

For more information about Att10tive visit www.att10tive.com | Email [email protected]