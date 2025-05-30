Att10tive’s Youth Ambassadors: Changing the conversation, leading the way

Theodora Christofi and Mellissa Rees Howell, two Youth Ambassadors from Att10tive, talk about why their organisation makes a difference to young lives.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In a world where young people, women, and individuals from minority communities often struggle to be heard, Att10tive is changing the script. The youth-led initiative is built on one simple but powerful belief: young voices are not just valuable—they are essential to creating systemic change.

For sixth form students considering their next steps, the pressure to carve out a future can feel overwhelming. University applications, career choices, and the weight of expectation often dominate conversations. But Att10tive offers a different perspective: What if the most important thing you could do right now isn’t just choosing a path but leading one?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the UK and beyond, youth-led projects like Att10tive are reshaping how society approaches education, community-building, and social justice. These programmes aren’t about token representation—they are about giving young people real opportunities to challenge the status quo and lead meaningful change.

Mellissa

What Makes Att10tive Different?

Att10tive stands out because it doesn’t just invite young people to the table—it lets them build the table. It’s a working model of youth-led leadership, where decisions are shaped by those most affected. The initiative focuses on critical social challenges, from bullying and disengagement to violence and systemic exclusion, with young people leading the solutions, not just commenting on them.

Unlike traditional top-down approaches, Att10tive champions co-production—a method where young people actively shape workshops, mentoring structures, and intervention strategies alongside educators and community leaders. This isn’t just about participation; it’s about ownership.

One of Att10tive’s central goals is to tackle bullying. Instead of treating it as isolated bad behaviour, the initiative examines it through a lens of mental health, identity, and community safety. Their B The Change workshop, for instance, helps students identify bullying dynamics and empowers them to take action. The approach goes beyond simple awareness—it equips young leaders to disrupt cycles of harm and build new ways of thinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dora with Crown

Another key focus is violence against women and girls—a crisis that affects communities across the country. Att10tive’s Expressions event provided a vital space for women and girls to share their experiences safely, offering practical tools for empowerment, safety, and systemic change. It was co-led by youth ambassadors alongside policing representatives, proving that when young voices lead, real conversations happen.

Becoming a Youth Ambassador: Leadership with Purpose

Being a Youth Ambassador with Att10tive is not about standing at the front—it’s about leading from within. It’s a role built on listening, growing, and creating tangible impact.

Ambassadors receive training in workshop delivery, peer mentoring, and facilitation, but what makes the position truly transformative is the shift in leadership dynamics. In many spaces, young people are expected to “prove themselves” before they are taken seriously. Att10tive flips that expectation: here, youth begin as leaders, equipped with credibility and care.

the team

This model breaks away from the old idea that adults are the only experts in the room. Att10tive fosters horizontal relationships, where young people are trusted partners in change, not passive participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Learning Through Action

Att10tive’s philosophy is clear: We learn best when we care, and we care most when we’re part of something real.

That’s why experiential learning is central to the Ambassador programme. Instead of just talking about change, young people live it. Whether they’re designing a campaign, leading discussions on mental health, or navigating complex group dynamics, they develop real-world leadership skills in real time.

what Att10tives does

For sixth formers, this is an invaluable opportunity—not just for personal development but for future career paths.

The experiences gained as an Ambassador translate into concrete examples of leadership, resilience, and problem-solving that stand out in university applications, job interviews, and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These moments of action do more than provide knowledge—they shape identities. Youth Ambassadors emerge more confident, more equipped, and more prepared to lead.

Schools: The Frontline for Change

Most young people spend the majority of their time in schools, making them a natural space for intervention. Att10tive works alongside educators to embed early intervention strategies and long-term cultural change.

Holding space for difficult conversations—whether about bullying, mental health, or identity—requires trust, planning, and emotional intelligence. Youth Ambassadors are trained to balance support with boundaries, ensuring that while honest conversations take place, no young person is left vulnerable.

Att10tive’s presence shifts school culture, from passive tolerance to active inclusion. By normalising difficult discussions, the programme creates safer environments where students feel seen, heard, and valued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most striking outcomes of youth-led leadership is the change in language and relationships. Instead of “they told us,” students begin to say, “we decided.” That shift—from passive recipients to empowered co-creators—is at the heart of Att10tive’s impact.

Why we feel Att10tive Works

Att10tive succeeds because it strikes a balance: freedom with support, vision with structure, leadership with humility. Young people aren’t just told what to do—they’re trusted to innovate.

When youth-led programmes centre inclusion, they create spaces where women, minority communities, and under-represented voices are truly heard. The result? A more representative, engaged, and equitable community.

The Future Is Co-Led

Att10tive is living proof that young people don’t have to wait until they’re older to lead—they can do it now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Too often, youth are seen as “emerging adults” rather than leaders in their own right. Att10tive dismantles that perception, showing that young people are capable, insightful, and ready to shape their world.

For sixth form students thinking about their future, the message is clear: the most powerful thing you can do isn’t just prepare for leadership—it’s step into it today.

If more institutions embraced the Att10tive model, communities would see deeper trust, stronger engagement, and policies that reflect the reality of the people they serve. This isn’t just a youth initiative. It’s a movement. And it’s only just beginning.”

Feature by Dora Christofi and Mellissa Rees Howell. For further information go to Att10tive.com and check out our Instagram and YouTube channel.