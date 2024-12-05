AW House and Duncan Lewis Solicitors deliver festive cheer with Christmas Giving Tree for mothers and children in refuge in Luton

In a heartwarming act of community spirit this Christmas, AW House business centre together with tenants Duncan Lewis Solicitors have teamed up to spread festive cheer by organising a Christmas Giving Tree.

The initiative, aimed at supporting mothers and children living in refuge, has seen a tremendous response from all the tenants of AW House as well as the friends and families of AW House and Duncan Lewis employees who have donated hundreds of gifts.

The Giving Tree project, spearheaded by Tanya Allen of AW House and Sophie Rayment from Duncan Lewis, focused on collecting donations for two local charities, MK ACT and Luton Women’s Aid.

Together, the generous contributions have created a remarkable display of festive goodwill, with the donations carefully packed into gift bags and 45 Christmas Eve boxes filled with hot chocolate, candy canes, and other sweet treats.

Donations

Tanya Allen, Director of AW House, said: "The sheer generosity we have witnessed is truly awe-inspiring. Even in these challenging times, people have given what they can to help others, and that’s the spirit of Luton. We are immensely proud to be part of this initiative and grateful to everyone who contributed to making it such a success."

The effort was supported by local businesses, including SilverToad, Yellowstone, Nexus Chambers, Rainbow Office Supplies, 4D Beauty and Luton Lions, who donated time, resources, and space to bring the Giving Tree project to life.

The donations will be delivered to MK ACT and Luton Women’s Aid over the coming weeks, ensuring that mothers and children in refuge can experience some festive joy.

Sophie Rayment, Director and Solicitor at Duncan Lewis, said: "We are delighted to have worked alongside AW House on such a meaningful project for two charities that Duncan Lewis have worked with for over 10 years providing legal advice for victims of domestic abuse. We have built up strong relationships with these charities and wished to make their Christmas’ that extra bit special.

Volunteers from both companies and their children

“Our collaboration has shown the power of community and compassion. The response has been overwhelming, and I know these gifts will make a significant difference to the families we support through MK ACT and Luton Women’s Aid."

Julia Horsman, Luton BID Engagement Manager, added: "We are always so delighted and proud to see businesses doing such kind and caring initiatives. This is just one of many examples of how Luton businesses step up and care for their community.

“It truly reflects the Luton spirit that we are so proud of. This sense of community and collaboration is what makes our town centre businesses unique."

Duncan Lewis Solicitors, a national law firm with a local presence in Luton, specialises in various areas including Family & Childcare, Immigration, Housing, and more. Their commitment to supporting vulnerable communities is central to their work, making this partnership a natural fit.

Meanwhile, AW House, a cornerstone of the Luton business community for over 50 years, continues to support local initiatives and provide high-quality office spaces in the heart of the town to tenants including Luton Business Improvement District (BID). With a rich history dating back to 1972, AW House prides itself on fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for tenants and the wider community.