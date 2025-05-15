Award-winning conservation of market cross

The award-winning conservation in 2023 of Leighton Buzzard’s market cross was described by Paul Brown to members of Dunstable and District Local History Society at their May meeting.

The cross was built by Alice Chaucer, Lady of the Manor of Leighton Buzzard in the 15th century. She was the granddaughter of Geoffrey Chaucer, famous author of the Canterbury Tales, and was probably the richest woman in England as the result of three tragic marriages. Her wealthy husbands all died at young ages during the turbulent years culminating in the Wars of the Roses and she inherited their vast estates.

The landmark cross in Leighton Buzzard is a remarkable five-sided structure, made of a variety of different stones transported, undoubtedly with great difficulty, from distant quarries. Paul Brown described his investigations into the sources, which included the likelihood that some of the stones had been left over from the building work at Eton College, which was erected at about the same time.

There are five large statues on the cross, one of which might depict John Chedworth, Bishop of Lincoln. Another shows John the Baptist, holding a lamb, and a much-weathered depiction of a king which might be a representation of Edward IV.

Part of an 1873 engraving of Leighton Buzzard showing, centre left, the market cross.

The huge cost of the complex conservation work in 2023 was met by the Town Lands Trust, a centuries-old Leighton Buzzard charity whose origins remain a mystery. The charity still receives income from properties in the town.

The fascinating discoveries made during the cleansing of the cross included traces of oyster shells placed by the masons to keep the pieces of stone in position before the final mortar was applied.

The Dunstable History Society’s next meeting will be on Tuesday, September 9, after its usual summer break. The speaker will be the county archivist Pamela Birch.