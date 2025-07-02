Back on the run: Firefighter’s 5K challenge for lifesaving charities

Firefighter Jack Goodwin

Jack Goodwin, a serving firefighter from Kempston Fire Station and member of Bedford and County Athletic Club, is staging a unique charity race on Saturday, 26 July 2025, at Bedford Athletics Stadium, after making a full recovery from robotic-assisted surgery at Bedford Hospital.

The event will raise vital funds for The Fire Fighters Charity and the Bedford Hospital Charity—two organisations that played a key role in Jack’s recovery.

“I feel incredibly grateful to be back to full health, and back on the run,” said Jack. “This was all thanks to the amazing surgical team at Bedford Hospital, who used a robotic arm to carry out the procedure, and the brilliant rehab support I received from the Fire Fighters Charity centre in Penrith.”

The challenge

Jack will take on a solo 5K (12.5 laps of the track) while racing against multiple relay teams of 12 runners—each completing 400 metres (with the final runner tackling 600 metres).

“I’m aiming for around 14 minutes, which means 67 seconds per lap,” said Jack. “It should be close, but the real goal is to raise money for two amazing causes while having some fun.”

Raising money for two lifesaving causes

50% of funds will support The Fire Fighters Charity, which helps UK fire service personnel recover physically and mentally.

50% will go to Bedford Hospital Charity, which helped fund the robotic surgical arms now used in over 1,000 successful operations at Bedford and Luton & Dunstable Hospitals.

Everyone is welcome—whether running, cheering, or donating.

“This is my way of giving back to the people and services who helped me through,” said Jack. “And hopefully, we can turn it into a brilliant night for the whole community.”

To make a donation visit Jack’s GoFund me page