Bag a bargain to back Dunstable foodbank

Alex Mayer MP visits Dunstable Food bank

Residents can grab a great deal while supporting a vital local cause on Saturday 15 February between 10am and 2pm at Dunstable Foodbank, High Street warehouse.

The local Foodbank is holding a tabletop sale with surplus stock donated by Amazon - including tasty biscuits, delicious drinks and specialist sauces. Residents are invited to take their pick in exchange for a donation—big or small.

With its lease ending next month, the foodbank is relocating to a new warehouse. Due to space constraints at its new location, the foodbank cannot take all surplus stock with them.

Every penny raised at the tabletop sale will go toward ensuring Dunstable Foodbank can continue its crucial work supporting local people in crisis.

Local MP Alex Mayer, who visited ahead of the first sale, to show her support, said:

"Do come along to back this important local charity, grab a bargain, prevent waste and raise much-needed funds. The work Dunstable Foodbank does is absolutely essential, and it’s brilliant to see them being so resourceful in raising funds through these sales."

The MP also expressed her hope that a solution can be found to secure a new permanent home for the charity.