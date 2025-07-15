Bangladesh Centre London honours British Bangladeshi Councillors

Luton Councillors from British Bangladeshi background being recognised by the Bangladesh Centre for their service and leadership.

On Sunday the 13th, the Executive Committee of the Bangladesh Centre in London hosted a special event to honour over 100 British Bangladeshi councillors, including former and current Mayors and Council Leaders. Among those in attendance from Luton were Councillors Rumi Chowdhury, Fatima Begum, Shahanara Naser who is the current Deputy Mayor and Azizul Ambia and a number of other councillors from across the country of Bangladeshi origin, who were warmly recognised for their service and leadership.

The ceremony was held at the historic Bangladesh Centre, a venue of immense national and cultural significance. Established in 1971, this was the first site where the flag of an independent Bangladesh was raised in the United Kingdom, and it later became the first official High Commission of Bangladesh in the UK. Its history is deeply rooted in the story of Bangladeshi migration, activism, and community building in Britain.

To be recognised in such a meaningful place was a true privilege for all in attendance. The event not only celebrated personal achievements but also paid tribute to decades of hard work, dedication, and community service. Many of the honourees have worked tirelessly to improve their local areas, promote social cohesion, and represent the voices of underrepresented communities within British politics.

The significance of the occasion was deeply felt, especially in light of the ongoing contributions British Bangladeshis continue to make across the UK. The Bangladesh Centre’s initiative to honour both past and present public servants highlights the importance of acknowledging those who strive to give back to their communities and uphold the values of public service.