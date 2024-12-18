Bangladesh Victory Day celebrated at Luton Town Hall

The 54th Victory Day of Bangladesh celebration event was held at Luton Council Town Hall on 16th December 2024. This date, 16th December 1971, holds immense significance for every Bangladeshi.

The 54th Victory Day of Bangladesh celebration event was held at Luton Council Town Hall on 16th December 2024. This date, 16th December 1971, holds immense significance for every Bangladeshi. It marks the day freedom was achieved following Bangladesh's victory in the Liberation War of 1971. After almost nine months of struggle and sacrifice in the fight for independence, Bangladesh finally gained its freedom as an independent nation on this historic day.

Luton’s Bangladeshi community celebrated Victory Day with due solemnity, paying rich tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War of 1971.

Conservative and Labour Councillors, along with Luton’s local community leaders, celebrated Bangladesh’s Victory Day in a memorable event. The gathering was an opportunity to pay respect to those who lost their lives during the war and to celebrate the survivors who witnessed the birth of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Victory Day celebration

The programme began with the national anthems of both Bangladesh and the UK, as guests stood to pay tribute. The 54th Victory Day commemoration event was organised and presented by Councillor Aziz Ambia, chaired by Shameem Ahmed, and had Councillor Babatunde, the Deputy Mayor, as the chief guest.

Other notable attendees included Dr. Nazia Khanum, OBE; Dr. David Cheesman; Tahir Khan (former Luton Mayor); Councillor Shanara Naser; Councillor Umme Ali; Councillor Fatema Begum; Councillor Rumi Choudhury; Ashok Ahmed, MBE; Dr. Anwar Haque; Conservative Party President Jahangir Ahmed; Bangladeshi Business Forum Chairman Faysal Ahmed; Jalalabad Mosque’s Senior Executive Officer Motin Ahmed; Journalist Anwar Hussain, Luton council staff Shohir Uddin Minto and others.

Victory Day is celebrated across Bangladesh and UK with great enthusiasm and a sense of Bangladeshi national pride. Beyond the celebrations, Victory Day continues to shape Bangladesh’s identity and aspirations. It serves as a reminder of the principles on which the nation was founded – democracy, human rights, and justice.