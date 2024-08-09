BAPS Hindu Temple in Luton raises funds for Signposts and other noble causes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 150 people – from toddlers through to senior citizens – came together to participate in the BAPS Annual Charity Challenge on Sunday, 4 August, 2024 at The Stockwood Park Academy.

The annual charity challenge event was organised by BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (Hindu Temple) in Luton which is part of an international community-based Hindu organisation that cares for individuals, families, and societies.

The participants walked, jogged and some even ran 10 kilometres in a fun-filled family and community event that raised vital funds for various good causes.

The Annual Charity Challenge was a nationwide effort that brought together 2000 enthusiastic participants from towns and cities across the country for a fun and healthy way to raise money for various worthy causes and local charities.

BAPS Annual Charity Challenge - Launch Ceremony

The funds will support BAPS’s multifarious educational, community, and spiritual activities in Luton, which serves children, youths, families, and the elderly.

The 2024 Challenge will also support BAPS’s local charity partner Signposts, which helps people who are homeless in Luton and Dunstable.

Plenty of refreshments were provided along the way to keep walkers, joggers and runners hydrated and energised, while after the Challenge, there were games organised for the whole family. The enjoyable, healthy day out with friends and family made a real, lasting impact by promoting active lifestyles and supporting the work of local charities and good causes.

Tim Archbold, Chief Executive Officer at Signposts, was also present at the opening ceremony. In a short address before the walk began, Mr Archbold thanked BAPS for its continuing efforts in serving the wider community.

BAPS Annual Charity Challenge - Participants

He said, “I am honoured to be asked to attend this event today and for you to have chosen Signposts is just fantastic. Our aim is to support people in Luton and South Bedfordshire who are experiencing homelessness, and there are far too many people in our community who are experiencing this.

"So, everything we can do to prevent and find solutions for those people is so important and events like this today are really helping us to do that.” The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Bhavesh Shah, also joined the opening ceremony.

Vishwas Rathod, a leading volunteer for BAPS in Luton explained, “Our spiritual leader His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj has inspired us to serve everyone in the community.

"This event is where we come together and help the local community, this year with Signposts, who do amazing work supporting the homeless. It is wonderful seeing people of all ages coming together to help make a difference.”